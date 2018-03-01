Irish Water places restrictions on thousands of households

They have appealed to people served by the public supply in An Cheathrú Rua in Connemara not to run their taps to ensure unnecessary demand is not put on supplies in the area.

The restrictions came into effect this evening.

It is understood the issue has left 4,700 households without water.

Water will be restored to customers in the morning, but restrictions are expected again on Friday afternoon.

The restrictions come as the county is under a Red Status weather warning until 6am on Friday morning.