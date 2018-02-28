News Storm Emma

Wednesday 28 February 2018

In Pictures: Some of the most beautiful photos of Ireland covered in snow

Kathy Armstrong

Large swathes of the country was transformed into a winter wonderland after up to 16cm of snow fell overnight as the Beast from the East reached Ireland.

A Status Red weather warning was issued by Met Eireann this morning for five counties until Thursday afternoon.

There was chaos for commuters and many schools and businesses were forced to close.

The thick snow has created some stunning scenery across the country and here are some of the most beautiful images we've seen so far.

Oscar enjoying his first experience of snow at the Community Park in Carrigaline Co. Cork Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger
Oscar enjoying his first experience of snow at the Community Park in Carrigaline Co. Cork Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger
Swans swim on the frozen Grand Canal in Sallins, Co. Kildare Picture: Tony Gavin 28/2/2018
Dagmara Jakkububowicz from Carrigaline walks her dog Bubu around the pond in the Community Park in Carrigaline Co. Cork Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger
The Irish War Memorial Park Photo: Emma Fenlon (Dublin)
A man on his way to work walks through Glasnevin cemetery in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Snow Day....Lindsey O'Byrne and her Partner Shane Satelle with their Children Scott(7),Robyn(4) and Hallie (2) enjoying the snow in Tallaght Picture: Kyran O'Brien
Phoenix Park, Dublin
Having fun in North Dublin as storm Emma hits Ireland Pic:Mark Condren
Dublin Airport
Commuters make their way in the snow in Lucan, Co. Dublin this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Poolbeg
Commuters make their way in the snow in Lucan, Co. Dublin this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Keep safe and warm, but if you are out in Storm Emma we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169

Online Editors

