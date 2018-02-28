In Pictures: Some of the most beautiful photos of Ireland covered in snow
Large swathes of the country was transformed into a winter wonderland after up to 16cm of snow fell overnight as the Beast from the East reached Ireland.
A Status Red weather warning was issued by Met Eireann this morning for five counties until Thursday afternoon.
There was chaos for commuters and many schools and businesses were forced to close.
The thick snow has created some stunning scenery across the country and here are some of the most beautiful images we've seen so far.
Keep safe and warm, but if you are out in Storm Emma we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169
Online Editors
