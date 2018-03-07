In Pictures: Beautiful shots show Wicklow remains a snowy wonderland

Wicklow appears to be a snow-covered winter wonderland in these stunning aerial shots that were captured today.

The big thaw may be well underway across the country following Storm Emma but these images show the glistening snow that remains in some parts of County Wicklow.

These shots were taken by Jerry Kennelly as he flew over Loughlea in Co Wicklow this afternoon. Taken just above the clouds, Loughlea River appears to listen against the snowy backdrop.

Cloughlea in Co Wicklow Photo: Jerry Kennelly

Read More: 'Real-life action man' walked almost 6km in Storm Emma to bring sick child to hospital Wicklow was one of the areas worst-affected by Storm Emma and members of the defence forces were deployed to clear snow and ice from foothpaths around Roundwood yesterday. "The Army has also deployed snow ploughs and loading shovels, with drivers, to support the work being carried out by the Council/community in the worst affected areas.

"In addition, the local farming community and plant hire contractors are assisting the Council in the clear-up operation. "The Council wishes to appeal to the general public to assist in clearing snow from footpaths in front of their premises, particularly in urban areas.

"The Council would also like to thank the general public for the magnificent response to tackling the after effects of this unprecedented weather event," Wicklow County Council said in a statement yesteday.

A stunning aerial photo of snow-covered Wicklow Photo: Jerry Kennelly

Online Editors