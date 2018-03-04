Gardai begin rolling closures on motorway as work continues to clear snow
Gardai are assisting Transport Infrastructure Ireland with rolling road closures on the M7 as they continue the process of clearing snow this evening.
In a statement this afternoon gardai say that they have started rolling road closures between Junction 10 and Junction 9 on the road.
They are asking motorists to reduce speed an exercise caution in the area they are working.
Earlier today, commuters were asked to avoid the M7, which still has only one lane open near Naas.
The news comes as Sean Hogan of the National Emergency Coordination Group warned that tomorrow will not be a 'normal Monday' for commuters.
More to follow...
Online Editors