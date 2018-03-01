Gallery: Our readers captured some beautiful images around the country - here are our favourites
A Status Red weather warning has been issued for the entire country and schools, colleges an workplaces nationwide are closed as we brace ourselves for blizzard-like conditions.
Met Eireann has warned that Munster and Leinster will be worst affected, with heavy snowfall and gusts of up to 110kmh forecast.
Ahead of the worst of the weather people have been making the most of their snow days and have captured some stunning images of Ireland being transformed into a winter wonderland.
Here are some of our favourite images that Independent.ie readers have sent us.
Online Editors