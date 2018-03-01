Gallery: Our readers captured some beautiful images around the country - here are our favourites

Independent.ie

A Status Red weather warning has been issued for the entire country and schools, colleges an workplaces nationwide are closed as we brace ourselves for blizzard-like conditions.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/storm-emma/gallery-our-readers-captured-some-beautiful-images-around-the-country-here-are-our-favourites-36657530.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36657536.ece/f5d71/AUTOCROP/h342/Phoenix%20Park%202.jpg