Thursday 1 March 2018

Gallery: Our readers captured some beautiful images around the country - here are our favourites

Deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin
Deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Status Red weather warning has been issued for the entire country and schools, colleges an workplaces nationwide are closed as we brace ourselves for blizzard-like conditions.

Met Eireann has warned that Munster and Leinster will be worst affected, with heavy snowfall and gusts of up to 110kmh forecast.

Ahead of the worst of the weather people have been making the most of their snow days and have captured some stunning images of Ireland being transformed into a winter wonderland.

Here are some of our favourite images that Independent.ie readers have sent us.

Phoenix Park Photo: Heather Gordon
Phoenix Park Photo: Heather Gordon
The military graveyard in the Curragh, Co Kildare Photo: Susan Lockyer
Dublin City Photo: Kevin Griffin
Snow falls on a hurling statue during blizzard conditions in Kilkenny City. Picture: Tony Gavin
Dublin City Photo: Kevin Griffin
Wicklow Town Photo: Joe Verney
Rooftops in Dublin 8 Photo: Vanessa Murphy
Deer in Phoenix Park, Dublin
Lough Atalia in Galway this morning Photo: Niamh O Mahony
A 300 year old olive tree in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Wicklow Photo: Rory Mulhall
Cruagh Woods Photo: Dec Tonge
Johnstown, Co Kildare this morning Photo: Rupert Ziegler
Bailieborough, Co Cavan
Mullagh in Co Cavan Photo: Roisin Smyth
River Valley in Swords Photo: Mary O'Connor
Rathmines, Dublin
Castle Rock estate, Midleton, Co Cork
Minane Bridge, Cork

