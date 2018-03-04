Fresh weather warning issued as Met Eireann warns of 'hazardous conditions' and localised flooding

A fresh weather warning has been issued as forecasters have warned of "hazardous conditions" and the risk of flooding.

The Status Orange alert is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 12pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann said in a statement: "Widespread lying snow and ice will continue to lead to hazardous conditions. "There will be a risk of localised flooding due to rising river levels and there will be areas of surface water pooling.

"Mountainous catchments and urban areas most affected." A Status Yellow warning - the least severe of the weather alerts - has been issued for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and is valid until 12 noon tomorrow.

Read More: All non-urgent surgeries for Monday cancelled by HSE Following plummeting temperatures and heavy snowfall over the past few days, the weather is beginning to return to normal. Met Eireann said that today will be cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain, with particularly persistent showers in the south and east.

"Temperatures will reach 3 to 6 degrees this afternoon with mainly moderate northeast winds. "Melting snow and ice will result in localised flooding due to rising river levels and areas of surface water.

"Visibility will deteriorate further tonight with mist thickening to fog, and there'll be further outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 3 degrees with light variable winds," they said in a statement.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, with sunny spells in the afternoon of temperatures reaching up to 8C.

Outbreaks of rain and sleet are expected tomorrow night across Leinster and parts of the north, sharp frost and fog patches are also predicted. The national forecaster said that temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, Tuesday will be brighter and it will have dry spells with sunny, although there may be scattered rain or hail showers, mostly in the west.

There will be a wider scattering of rain or hail showers on Wednesday and temperatures will range between 4 and 7C, which is cold for this time of the year. This comes as the Defence Forces revealed this afternoon that they have deployed 1200 personnel and 350 vehicles to help during the weather.

An extra 33 vehicles - including 4x4s, 6x6s and snow ploughs - were all deployed along 220 staff this morning. Some of the work they've carried out over the past 24 hours includes providing an ambulance service in Wexford, patient transfers in Cork, Offaly and Meath and transferring essential medical staff around the country.

