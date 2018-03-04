Family walks, snowmen and sledding: Here's how Irish politicians spent Storm Emma

Building snowmen, relaxing by the fire and family walks were among the ways some of Ireland's most prominent politicians passed their time during Storm Emma.

Building snowmen, relaxing by the fire and family walks were among the ways some of Ireland's most prominent politicians passed their time during Storm Emma.

While Ireland shut down during the heavy snowfall, politicians kept their social media followers updated about what they were up to:

Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited North Strand Fire Station in Dublin yesterday and the crews at the salt depot near the M50 to thank them for their work over the past few days. He shared these images on Twitter and told his followers that there's enough salt left for another two weeks.

Visiting North Strand Fire Station this afternoon to thank the crew here for all their hard work over the last few days. Fire crews around the country have been responding to emergencies throughout the severe weather. pic.twitter.com/oWKlj57rJS — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 3, 2018 The teams here at the salt depot just off the M50 have been working round the clock, gritting our roads. They’ve helped to ensure our main supply routes have been kept open. Thankfully, there’s enough salt for about another two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wKjn19Abqf — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 3, 2018 Mary Lou McDonald Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she had a "proud mammy moment" as she watched her son a build a snowman - complete with a carrot nose, pineapple hair and raspberry eyes.

The creation didn't last long though as she said on Twitter her son quickly rugby tackled him. 'Well done son' . (proud Mammy moment) 'Thanks Ma. I'm going to rugby tackle him now' Oh dear!!!! pic.twitter.com/qz7FeNCTQY — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) March 3, 2018 Brendan Howlin

The public were urged by Brendan Howlin to heed the safety warnings and to stay indoors from 4pm on Thursday until the worst of Storm Emma had passed. The Labour party leader suggested that reading a book could be the perfect way to pass the time.

Please pay attention to @emergencyIE and @gardainfo safety warnings and stay indoors from 4pm, you're putting yourself and others at risk if you go outdoors. Staying inside is a good excuse to take advantage of #WorldBookDay. #BeastFromTheEast — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) March 1, 2018 Billy Kelleher

Showing his creative streak, Fianna Fail's Health spokesman Billy Kelleher proved there was no need for fancy sleds in the slow.

He shared a picture on Twitter on himself with four children who were clutching his old election posters. He joked: "Pays to keep a few posters, never know when they might be needed."

Pays to keep a few posters never know when they might be needed. pic.twitter.com/TjAGHClrPo — Billy Kelleher TD (@BillyKelleherTD) March 2, 2018 Richard Bruton Education Minister Richard Bruton ensured his four-legged friend was well looked after during the storm, as he posted a picture of his cat sleeping by the fire.

He said: "Our beast is heeding the warnings." Our beast is heeding the warnings... . . . #beastfromtheeast #stormemma #onlyplacetobe #staysafe #catsofinstagram A post shared by Richard Bruton TD (@richardbruton_td) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:29pm PST Michael Healy-Rae Michael Healy-Rae showed a different side to himself as he took part in "the mother and father of all snowball fights" in Kerry.

The Independent TD's son Jackie Jnr posted a video of the politician running as fast as he could away from the action. Never seen @MHealyRae run so fast Engaged in the mother and father of all snowball fights #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/UasMfY9FNa — Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr (@Jackie_HealyRae) March 2, 2018 Alan Kelly Labour TD Alan Kelly avoided getting cabin fever as he enjoyed a walk in snow-covered Loughtea, co Tipperary with his two young children on Saturday.

Online Editors