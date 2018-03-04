News Storm Emma

Sunday 4 March 2018

Family walks, snowmen and sledding: Here's how Irish politicians spent Storm Emma

Enjoying the snow in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Kathy Armstrong

Building snowmen, relaxing by the fire and family walks were among the ways some of Ireland's most prominent politicians passed their time during Storm Emma.

While Ireland shut down during the heavy snowfall, politicians kept their social media followers updated about what they were up to:
Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited North Strand Fire Station in Dublin yesterday and the crews at the salt depot near the M50 to thank them for their work over the past few days.

He shared these images on Twitter and told his followers that there's enough salt left for another two weeks.

Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she had a "proud mammy moment" as she watched her son a build a snowman - complete with a carrot nose, pineapple hair and raspberry eyes.

The creation didn't last long though as she said on Twitter her son quickly rugby tackled him.

Brendan Howlin

The public were urged by Brendan Howlin to heed the safety warnings and to stay indoors from 4pm on Thursday until the worst of Storm Emma had passed.

The Labour party leader suggested that reading a book could be the perfect way to pass the time.

Billy Kelleher

Showing his creative streak, Fianna Fail's Health spokesman Billy Kelleher proved there was no need for fancy sleds in the slow.

He shared a picture on Twitter on himself with four children who were clutching his old election posters.

He joked: "Pays to keep a few posters, never know when they might be needed."

Richard Bruton

Education Minister Richard Bruton ensured his four-legged friend was well looked after during the storm, as he posted a picture of his cat sleeping by the fire.

He said: "Our beast is heeding the warnings."

Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae showed a different side to himself as he took part in "the mother and father of all snowball fights" in Kerry.

The Independent TD's son Jackie Jnr posted a video of the politician running as fast as he could away from the action.

Alan Kelly

Labour TD Alan Kelly avoided getting cabin fever as he enjoyed a walk in snow-covered Loughtea, co Tipperary with his two young children on Saturday.

Online Editors

