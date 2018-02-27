News Storm Emma

Tuesday 27 February 2018

'Beast from the East' hits Ireland: Forecast shows blizzard-like conditions, 110km/h gusts and sub-zero temperatures

  • Red warning WILL be issued in coming days - Met Éireann forecaster
  • 'I know people are talking about the weather at the moment, but the bad weather is still to come' - forecaster Joanna Donnelly warns
  • 'Beast from the east': Country can expect blizzard-like conditions with gales of up to 110km/h
  • Storm Emma to bring 'real feel temperatures' of minus 10
  • Several collisions reports on icy roads during Tuesday evening rush hour
  • AA Roadwatch and gardaí plead with motorists to drive safely and slowly
Shoppers brave the snow in Drogheda as the Beast from the East arrives in Ireland. Picture: Arthur Carron
Shoppers brave the snow in Drogheda as the Beast from the East arrives in Ireland. Picture: Arthur Carron
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The 'Beast from the East' has hit Ireland. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169.

 

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News