'Beast from the East' hits Ireland: Forecast shows blizzard-like conditions, 110km/h gusts and sub-zero temperatures

Independent.ie

The 'Beast from the East' has hit Ireland. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/storm-emma/beast-from-the-east-hits-ireland-forecast-shows-blizzardlike-conditions-110kmh-gusts-and-subzero-temperatures-36651458.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36650538.ece/efa62/AUTOCROP/h342/gheda%20Snow%20004%20copy.jpg