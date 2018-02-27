'Beast from the East' blasts Ireland: Follow our live updates on school closures and travel disruptions
- A Status Red alert is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath
- Snow of up to 10cm fell overnight
- Number of flights cancelled at Dublin Airport
- Public transport disrupted
- Schools and colleges have announced closures
The 'Beast from the East' has hit Ireland. The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169.
Online Editors
