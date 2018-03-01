As it happens: The latest news, weather and updates from around the country as Storm Emma hits
Storm Emma is hitting Ireland.
The Independent.ie team are keeping you updated with all the latest weather, traffic and news updates right here. Keep safe and warm, but we'd love to see your photos and videos. Send them by email to contact@independent.ie or Whatsapp to 0871847169.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'The message was to be at home and stay at home': Ireland on Status Red lockdown
- 'Come hell or high water': Couple defies Storm Emma by tying the knot in snowy Dublin ceremony
- Watch: Track 'Storm Emma' live as it approaches Ireland
- Irish Examiner decide not to publish paper amid severe weather warnings
- Storm Emma: Girl (7) killed after car crashes into house in Cornwall
- Liz Kearney: After the panic-buying and fretting, Storm Emma can remind us what's important
- Number of separate 'large faults' - but no mass outages expected on grid
- 'We're devastated' - Heartbreak for couple who made the difficult decision to pull plug on wedding
- 'People will struggle' - Post offices running out of cash as panic grips the country