A teenager suffered a severe neck injury after falling while out in the snow in Cork.

'Storm Emma': Teen in serious condition after freak fall in snow

The teen is now in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the freak accident which occurred in Mayfield on the northside of Cork city around 3pm.

It is understood the teen was out for a walk with his father when the accident occurred as they were walking home in accordance with the Met Éireann Status Red alert. The alert advised everyone to get indoors by 4pm in light of the predicted blizzard-like conditions and the duo were headed home when the accident occurred.

Initial reports indicated the teen fell while standing on a low wall in an attempt to get a better view of the snow-covered rooftops in the Mayfield area. However, he apparently slipped on the snow-covered surface and was unable to regain his footing.

The teen fell awkwardly, landing on his head and neck. His father raced to assist him and locals raised the alarm.

The accident occurred in an area popular with walkers, between parkland and sports grounds. Paramedics attended the scene within minutes and the teen was rushed to hospital on a special spinal board.

Gardaí and Cork Fire Brigade units assisted at the scene.

It is understood there were concerns the teen may have fractured a neck vertebrae.

One source said that the neck injury involved is very serious. The teen is undergoing assessment to determine if there was spinal damage amid fears he may be left partially paralysed.

He is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

