Storm Ellen pulls down 175-year-old iconic monkey puzzle tree in Cork

Storm Ellen battered the south of the country last night and in its wake, pulled down an iconic 175-year-old monkey puzzle tree in Cork.

Video footage of the mighty tree falling, which towered over Jacob's Island in Mahon in Cork, circulated social media this morning.

The iconic tree was beloved by tourists and locals alike, providing many great photo opportunities.

According to the Cork Trees Trust, the tree was planted by American politician and judge William H. Crawford in his gardens at Lakelands in the Mahon Peninsula, in around 1845.

Mr Crawford died there in 1888.

Big monkey puzzle tree down in Mahon #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/SwuSEudVF9 — Con Finucane (@conredman) August 19, 2020

A native of Chile, the evergreen trees are natives of Chile and Argentina and were all the rage in Britain during the 1920s.

The monkey puzzle tree can grow up to 30m to 40m in height and can live for up to 1,300 years.

