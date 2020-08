Storm Ellen Ireland: 'Prepare to be without electricity for days' - 194,000 homes and businesses without power as winds of 143kmh batter coast

Storm Ellen hit the south of the country with a vengeance last night, causing flooding and power outages and bringing trees down on rural roads.

This morning, the ESB said that 194,000 homes, farms and businesses have been left without power as Storm Ellen tore across the country. It warned that customers should prepare to be without electricity 'for a number of days'.

Areas affected are predominantly in southern, western and Midlands counties.

Approximately 40,000 homes, farms and businesses in Cork city and county are without power. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

Met Eireann is considering issuing warnings later on today as the storm moves towards the north west, however, the worst of it is "over".

"We will consider issuing new warnings today, it will certainly be a very windy day across the country with very strong and gusty southerly winds and gusts and we will have gales at sea areas and also some heavy rain and thundery downpours in places," said forecaster Jean Byrne on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"We will be considering over the next hour or two very closely as to whether to extend the yellow [warning] for wind wind, it looks like it might be just borderline and the coastal gales will just cover that. We may not be re-issuing them for inland areas.

"But we'll certainly be issuing thunderstorm warnings and looking at rainfall warnings," added Ms Byrne.

She also said that the fastest wind speeds recorded last night at Roches Point in Cork of 143km/h.

Derrick Hynes, Operations Manager at ESB Ireland also said on Morning Ireland that the worst hit counties were Cork, Limerick, Westmeath, Longford and Limerick.

Expand Close Soaking: A person is hit by a wave crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork last evening. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Soaking: A person is hit by a wave crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork last evening. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Roscommon and Galway also have about 8,000 homes without electricity as do Kilkenny, Waterford, Kerry and Clare. The figure of 194,000 without power may rise, said Mr Hynes.

"While we had 194,000 homes without power, what we're seeing at the minute are reports from the public coming in notifying us of even more locations where there is damage on our network," he added.

Storm Ellen is believed to be the third worst storm in recent years, behind Storm Ophelia in 2017 and Storm Darwin in 2014.

In a statement the ESB said: "ESB Networks crews are being dispatched this morning in the most affected areas where safe to do so, assessing the damage so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible."

It advised all customers impacted by outages "that they should prepare to be without electricity for number of days.

"It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary," the ESB added.

Expand Close The strand in Tramore is closed due to the weather. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The strand in Tramore is closed due to the weather. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Skibbereen in Co Cork suffered serious flooding after heavy rainfall from 8pm which was described as "like a monsoon". Drains were unable to cope with the deluge and serious flooding occurred in parts of the town.

The floods came just days after nearby Rosscarbery suffered damage due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, thousands fled campsites and caravan parks across the south-west ahead of wind gusts expected to reach 140kmh.

Today a massive clean-up and repair operation will kick into gear as Storm Ellen left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Miraculously, no lives were lost as people heeded warnings to seek shelter and stay indoors at the height of Storm Ellen's violence which resulted in a Status Red alert - the highest possible - for Cork and Status Orange alerts for Munster as well as Galway and Mayo.

Storm damage - mostly from fallen trees and spot flooding - was reported in Tipperary, Kerry, Westmeath, Galway, Longford, Kildare and Dublin.

Several roads have been left impassable by fallen trees and both the Gardaí and Road Safety Authority (RSA) pleaded with motorists to be careful of storm-related debris on roads.

Local authority crews are also deployed across Munster to deal with multiple fallen trees which have blocked roads.

However, it was flooding due to the monsoon-like rainfall which accompanied Storm Ellen which caused the greatest misery.

Skibbereen's Main Street was left under flood waters with Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan demanding an immediate report on the incident given that the west Cork town has been the focus of an ongoing Office of Public Works (OPW) flood defence project.

Flood waters had receded within a matter of hours as the storm passed. Met Éireann warned that heavy rainfall is likely over the next 48 hours in the wake of Storm Ellen with the potential for further localised flooding given the volumes of water involved.

The floods came just days after nearby Rosscarbery suffered damage due to heavy rainfall and flash floods. At the height of the storm, a wind gust of 175kmh was recorded off the west Cork coast. The highest wind gust recorded on land was 115kmh in Cork.

In Cork, one articulated lorry was flipped on its side. In Cork city, a trampoline was blown almost 1km from a house as it became airborne during the storm.

Powerful winds also hit Cobh where a moored yacht was dragged from its anchorage by the wind. Outside Clonmel, a tree was blown over and caused minor damage to a parked car.

Red Alert

It was the first Status Red alert issued since Storm Jorge battered Clare and Galway last February.

The worst of Storm Ellen's winds - effectively strengthened by the Atlantic remnants of Hurricane Kyle - struck between 9pm last night and 1am this morning, firstly over Kerry and Cork.

Greatest concern was focused on campsites and caravan parks where holidaymakers had little protection from the violence of the winds.

Motorists were urged to exercise extreme caution given the threat of coastal flooding caused by high tides and the storm surge.

Gardaí warned that no-one should be on the roads for non-essential travel. This morning, the AA reported that trees and wind blown debris had fallen and blocked roads in Cork, Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath, Louth, Longford and Cavan. It also warned of spot flooding on roads.

"Strong winds will affect road conditions and may cause other disruption," it added.

Cork County Council urged people to seek shelter - and thousands across the south-west either headed home or transferred to nearby hotels or B&Bs.

Across Munster, safety personnel urged people on campsites and caravan parks to take precautions - with overseas tourists also being sought out by council staff in Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

Water Safety Ireland warned people to stay clear of the coast, while gardaí urged people not to put themselves at risk by taking photographs at the height of the storm.

Irish Coast Guard operations director Gerard O'Flynn said the conditions were too dangerous for people to expose themselves to unnecessary risk.

"Our advice is that people should follow a three-step rule - stay back, stay high and stay dry. We would also urge people to please, please avoid the temptation to try to get photographs in any exposed location near the coast during the storm," he said.

The Irish fishing fleet had fled to the safety of ports around the coast before the storm struck.

This morning Status Yellow warnings remained in place across Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack warned Storm Ellen would boast very powerful winds.

"Some of the gusts have the potential to be very damaging indeed. It will produce very severe impacts in some places and it will be very stormy on Thursday," she said.

Ms Cusack said there would be heavy rainfall and blustery conditions into the weekend.

Irish Independent