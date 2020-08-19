Storm Ellen: Coast Guard issues warning, as Status Orange to hit seven counties

The Irish Coast Guard has appealed to the public to take heed of the two weather warnings issued by Met Eireann before entering waters.

A Status Orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford that remain in place from 9pm to midday tomorrow.

Storm Ellen is expected to bring severe and potentially damaging winds throughout that period.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place across the country from 9pm until midnight on Thursday.

Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

The Coast Guard has urged the public to take note of the risk posed by the unsettled wet and very windy conditions to hit today.

It warned that strong winds at times may result in "unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas ."

A spokesperson said: "The Coast Guard is appealing to anybody planning to engage in any form of coastal activity, to be mindful of the risk posed by extreme tidal ranges i.e. very high and very low tides coupled with the adverse wind forecast.

"In addition to the high tides, people should be mindful of the risk of becoming isolated during Low Water particularly in areas which are not always accessible or with which they are not familiar."

The coast guard again warned of the dangers of using inflatable toys on the sea or inland waterways.

Gerard O’Flynn of the Irish Coast Guard said that the inflatable devices "present a clear risk to the public" and are "never ever suitable for use on the seaside or inland waterways”.

