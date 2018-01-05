The country will this weekend swap heavy rain, flooding and high winds for another spell of Arctic weather.

The country will this weekend swap heavy rain, flooding and high winds for another spell of Arctic weather.

Storm Eleanor makes way for an icy Arctic chill

Met Éireann warned that temperatures will again plummet - with most areas facing a risk of frost and black ice from this evening.

Met Éireann said today will start off cold in the capital with a chance of showers early on. A spokesperson said: "Becoming brighter through the morning with sunny spells developing.

"Afternoon temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees, in mostly light or moderate winds." Temperatures will sink to as low as -4C in some inland areas tomorrow night.

Both gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urged people to drive with care given that the Arctic conditions will hit roads which are still waterlogged from Storm Eleanor. The 'mini storm' which swept over Ireland on Wednesday inflicted further misery on commuters.

The violent winds and seas caused serious damage to an ancient Kerry fort. Dún Beag, a promontory fort on Dingle's Slea Head tourist route, saw 10m of its rampart fall into the sea after storms triggered coastal erosion.

The OPW has closed the national monument to the public and is warning people not to enter the site as it is extremely dangerous and unstable.

Disruption

Wind gusts, some of which reached 110kmh off the west Cork coast, caused major travel disruption. Cork Airport had multiple flights cancelled, diverted or delayed.

Almost 500 passengers were impacted by the disruption from Wednesday morning. A Boston-Cork flight was diverted to Shannon due to strong wind gusts and cross-winds.

Two Cork departures, one each to Amsterdam and Liverpool, were cancelled due to strong winds. Cork Airport said that it was doing everything possible to assist the passengers involved. Galway City Council staff were on standby for high tide on Wednesday along with the army, civil defence, gardaí and fire crews.

However, the city avoided any further flooding.

Irish Independent