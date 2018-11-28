Up to 4,500 homes and businesses across the country are without power this morning and a number of flights have been cancelled as Storm Diana moves in.

Up to 4,500 homes and businesses across the country are without power this morning and a number of flights have been cancelled as Storm Diana moves in.

Storm Diana: Thousands without power and number of flights cancelled as Ireland hit with winds of 130km/h

A period of disturbed weather is now predicted to continue for five days.

Officials say Storm Diana's impact will be felt over the next 48 hours as it track upwards from the Azores.

Cork Airport cancelled a total of 14 flights due to the gusting winds.

In some coastal parts of west Cork, winds gusted to almost 130km/h.

UK flights bore the worst of the disruption with flights cancelled including services to Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Passengers are urged to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

The combination of heavy rainfall, wind direction and high tides resulted in spot flooding in parts of Cork city and county.

Debris from the high winds also caused problems on many roads.

Motorists on the Dublin-Cork motorway were urged to drive with care with debris blown onto the M8 between Fermoy and Mitchelstown and between Glanmire and Watergrasshill.

Gardaí urged drivers to slow down, allow sufficient braking distance to vehicles in front and, if possible, to delay journeys until later in the morning when conditions are expected to ease.

Overnight Blue Watch attended an RTC with @GardaTraffic and @NASCork involving four cars at the Junction of Albert St and DeValera Bridge.



Orange Weather warning in place this morning around Cork City and County, please take care on the roads! #StormDiana #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/sCfCOuuqKO — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile, over 2,100 homes and businesses are without power in Glencoole in Tipperary this morning while a further 2,300 are experiencing power outages across Macroom and Curraleigh in Cork.

The capital was hammered by gales yesterday, but this time the south-west is bracing itself for the worst conditions.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has contacted all local authorities, requesting that they activate their crisis management arrangements where necessary.

Warnings have been issued to the public to avoid the coastline amid fears of severe winds and high seas, as Storm Diana lashes our shores.

Though not on the scale of Storm Emma, poor conditions will hamper activities around the country.

Met Éireann has issued a total of five weather alerts for land and sea as the tail end of the storm passes over.

Very windy today with some severe gusts associated with Storm Diana. South to southeast winds will be strongest across the southern half of the country this morning but the strong winds will extend nationwide during the course of the day. pic.twitter.com/qXFMBnnFbv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 28, 2018

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 6am until midday with winds of 65-80kmh and gusts up to 130kmh forecast.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for counties Wexford, Galway and Clare from 9am until 2pm today, while a Status Yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 5am until 4pm.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said the coasts were best avoided for safety.

Dublin Port was forced to close to shipping yesterday due to widespread rain and gales but reopened around midday, causing delays for a large number of trucks waiting to get into the port.

Emergency services came to the assistance of a walker during yesterday's high winds and swells on Dublin's Great South Wall.

The alarm was raised in the afternoon after a person appeared to be in danger, with rising water beginning to break the wall of the iconic port. It is understood she came out earlier to watch swimmers at Half-Moon Swimming Club.

"The tide was coming in and the water was starting to break the wall, which could have left her stranded. We sent out a jeep to the scene just to make sure she was ok," the Coast Guard said.

A Status Orange gale warning is in place today for all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, with winds expected to gust up to force 10 for a time from Mizen Head to Valentia to Loop Head, along with a Status Yellow small craft warning.

#weatherwatch All trains are operating on all routes, no issues arising at this time from #StormDiana We will update throughout the day with any storm impacts — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 28, 2018

AA Roadwatch and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged motorists to take extra precautions.

Conor Faughnan, of the AA, said commuters should expect delays as a result of the conditions, and that cyclists and pedestrians should also take extra care.

Clare County Council advised that high seas along the coastline, including the Shannon Estuary, would bring a risk of coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is closed to visitors today from 9am to 2pm.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has closed all its public parks because of the high winds forecast.

A spokesperson said the parks will be closed until further notice. Meanwhile, Ballyogan recycling centre will also be closed to the public until further notice.

A Met Éireann forecaster also revealed that by its official list, the storm had been due to be called Deirdre - but was named Diana by the Portuguese met office as it first hit the Azores.

Irish Independent