Over two dozen flights to and from Dublin Airport were cancelled as destructive winds of up to 130kmh swept across the country last night, with fears that similar conditions are on the way for the weekend.

Storm Callum hits hard: Flight cancellations, thousands without power and schools urged to 'err on the side of caution'

Met Éireann issued Status Orange weather warnings for 13 counties, with high winds coinciding with high tides yesterday evening.

The warning forecast from 10pm covered Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford. Winds were estimated to reach speeds of between 110kmh and 130kmh.

In Cork, the Cobh/Fota Road has been closed following a minor mudslide in the area.

.@AerLingus has cancelled a number of flights tomorrow due to #StormCallum. Details here. https://t.co/a7dgmTVihW. All passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with your airline or its website before coming to the airport tomorrow. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) October 11, 2018

Those planning to travel ahead of the weekend should note there may be significant disruption following the storm.

Aer Lingus said in a statement: "A number of flights on our European network have been cancelled on Friday 12 October due to #StormCallum."

People scheduled to fly from Kerry Airport to Dublin at 7.30am this morning on Aer Lingus Regional Flight EI3201 were also advised it had been cancelled due to the storm.

Ryanair said that they didn't expect their routes to be affected but said that passengers would be notified if that changed.

Galway city council installed a portable dam at the Spanish Arch in Galway City ahead of the storm. Photo: Andrew Downes

A spokeswoman for Dublin Airport urged customers to check to see if their flight had been affected before they set off.

Schools affected by the extended Status Orange alert were told to use their judgment this morning on whether to open their doors.

The Department of Education advised all education centres to remain vigilant and to "err on the side of caution".

A spokesperson told the Irish Independent that a red alert at this stage is unlikely, but further warnings could be put in place over the weekend.

Commuters are facing a number of disruptions this morning;

AA Roadwatch confirm Cobh/Fota Rd (R624) is closed following a mudslide

Trees are reported down Tipperary, Wicklow, Kildare

Reports of flooding on the Stillorgan Road by UCD

Irish Rail report no DARTs operating between Howth and Howth Junction at present due to debris

Dublin Bus are honouring all Irish Rail tickets in case of transport switch

Storm Callum swept across the country overnight, with western counties experiencing gusts of up to 130lm/h.

Stormwatch: debris on the overheard power lines at Bayside. No DARTs operating between Howth & Howth Jct at present, but crews on the way to remove it, so hope to be moving again soon — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 12, 2018

ESB's Senior Press Officer Paul Hand said thousands of homes and businesses are without power due to damage to power lines.

Speaking to RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, he said they do anticipate the number of power outages to increase as the storm moves northwards.

Nancy Long stands at the door of her house in the Claddagh Quay in Galway with sandbags and a plastic flood gate for protection against possible flooding from Storm Callum. Photo: Andy Newman

"The outages are mainly in the south and west, west Cork, north Cork and Kerry," he said.

"There are also localised pockets across the country too, we do anticipate that to increase.

"Crews are standing ready in all areas of the country.

Stormy: Locals struggle with brollies in Westport, Co Mayo, as the wet, windy weather moves in. Photo: Paul Mealey

"Crews will begin deploying shortly in areas where the storm is beginning to abate," he continued.

"It is still bad on the west coast, it may be well into the mid-morning period before crews can be deployed in the west and northwest."

Also speaking this morning, Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly said the west of the country "is still not out of the woods".

Motorists are being warned to take care on roads as there have been numerous reports of debris and fallen trees.

Criticism

The national forecaster faced widespread criticism last month over its decision not to implement a red warning threat during Storm Ali, which left two dead and thousands without power.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met yesterday for a briefing on the oncoming Storm Callum, which posed a "risk to life and property", according to forecasters.

Evelyn Cusack from Met Éireann briefed the group on expected weather and warnings in place until this afternoon.

The group, made up of State agencies including the Office of Public Works, Met Éireann, the Department of Defence, the Garda, the Defence Forces and the Coast Guard met to co-ordinate the State's response.

Crisis management teams and severe weather alert teams from a number of local authorities across the country were deployed yesterday afternoon.

Galway City Council put in an 80-metre portable dam at Spanish Arch and flood gates at various points around Salthill, while 5,000 sandbags were made available to the public.

Likewise in Dublin, council crews distributed sandbags last night to areas along the coast where flooding might occur, including Howth and Malahide.

The northwest is expected to be most affected and the warning it to remain in place until midday today.

A Status Yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country, with winds forecast of up to 110kmh.

Met Éireann says there will also be heavy rain over the weekend, and the unsettled weather could continue early into next week.

The Department of Education said schools should keep themselves appraised of any hourly and other updates from Met Éireann, and from their local authorities, local radio, and An Garda Síochána.

The Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA), representing about 90pc of primary schools, sent the department's advice to its members by email, as well as posting it on its app.

