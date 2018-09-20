A ‘very disturbed’ low pressure system heading our way could morph into the second named storm of the season, Met Éireann warned last night.

Storm Bronagh could hit next over weekend

Forecasters are tracking the progress of what could become ‘Storm Bronagh’.

It is expected to reach Ireland as early as this weekend.

Met Éireann’s Deirdre Lowe said Storm Ali, which lashed the country yesterday, is a totally different scenario to what is currently brewing in the Atlantic.

“Ali was a small area but this could be more widespread,” she said.

However, forecasters won’t be able to get a clearer picture of what lies ahead until later today.

People look out at the sea from Slea Head during Storm Ali in Coumeenoole, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“It’s a very disturbed bit of weather but we’re still not 100pc sure.”

She said the weather system may become Storm Bronagh depending on how it develops.

“It’s still a possibility but it’s too early to call,” she said.

However, if the wide area of low pressure continues to build in the coming days, it could lead to very windy and wet weather on Sunday, she said.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said people can expect more unsettled weather for the remainder of the week, with heavy rain expected today.

It will start out dry in many areas today, however rain will soon spread from the south-west and will turn heavy in Munster and much of Leinster with a risk of spot flooding.

Irish Independent