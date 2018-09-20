News Irish News

Thursday 20 September 2018

Storm Bronagh could hit next over weekend

 

Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana
Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana
Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. Luke and Niamh Maguire from Kilrush in Co. Clare make their way around in the rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney
A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie)
A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie)
A tree collapsed on a house near Fine Gael TD Noel Rock's home this morning (Photo: Noel Rock Twitter)
A tree down on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road in Co Offaly
Allison Bray

Allison Bray

A ‘very disturbed’ low pressure system heading our way could morph into the second named storm of the season, Met Éireann warned last night.

Forecasters are tracking the progress of what could become ‘Storm Bronagh’.

It is expected to reach Ireland as early as this weekend.

Met Éireann’s Deirdre Lowe said Storm Ali, which lashed the country yesterday, is a totally different scenario to what is currently brewing in the Atlantic.

“Ali was a small area but this could be more widespread,” she said.

However, forecasters won’t be able to get a clearer picture of what lies ahead until later today.

People look out at the sea from Slea Head during Storm Ali in Coumeenoole, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People look out at the sea from Slea Head during Storm Ali in Coumeenoole, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“It’s a very disturbed bit of weather but we’re still not 100pc sure.”

She said the weather system may become Storm Bronagh depending on how it develops.

“It’s still a possibility but it’s too early to call,” she said.

However, if the wide area of low pressure continues to build in the coming days, it could lead to very windy and wet weather on Sunday, she said.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said people can expect more unsettled weather for the remainder of the week, with heavy rain expected today.

It will start out dry in many areas today, however rain will soon spread from the south-west and will turn heavy in Munster and much of Leinster with a risk of spot flooding.

Irish Independent

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News