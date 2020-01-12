Storm Brendan: Weather warnings issued nationwide as gusts of up to 130kph expected

Status Orange wind warnings were issued by Met Eireann for the west, south and south east tomorrow while yellow wind warnings were issued for a further 15 counties.

The high winds warnings come into effect at 7am tomorrow as Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland. Strong southerly winds will reach speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour with gusts as high as 130kph in coastal areas.

The orange wind warning will last until midnight tomorrow in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The orange wind warning will last until 3pm tomorrow in Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning will be in place tomorrow until midnight in Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

A Met Eireann spokesperson warned: "There is a risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and a storm surge."

Throughout the coming week, "very unsettled" weather is forecast.

It is expected that it will be very windy on Tuesday and Thursday.

Squalls which hit the country with wind and rain and milder temperatures yesterday brought a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht and Co Donegal.

Today's forecast is for a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers, with these showers mainly in the west. Today is expected to be cold, with highest temperatures of 5C to 8C, in light to moderate breezes.

Tonight will be dry in most areas with a few showers in the west, but southerly winds will gradually get stronger, becoming strong and gusty overnight and very strong along the west coast. It will be a cold night with temperatures at 1C to 4C.

Tomorrow will be very windy everywhere with storm force winds in coastal areas. Heavy rain will develop in the west tomorrow morning and will spread quickly across the country with a risk of spot flooding. Clear spells and showers will develop later. It will continue windy or blustery throughout tomorrow with highest temperatures reaching 7C to 9C.

Tomorrow night will be cold with clear spells and some showers, some of them wintry. Winds are expected to gradually ease overnight.

Tuesday will start off cold and bright with sunny spells and some showers.

Rain and sleet is forecast to spread from the south through the afternoon and evening. There will also be a risk of strong winds. The highest temperatures on Tuesday will be 4C to 7C in most places but it could be milder in the south. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and cold with frost in places.

Wednesday will be a bright and mainly dry day with sunny spells with a few showers in the west. It will be slightly milder than Tuesday with temperatures of 5C to 8C in moderate breezes.

Strong winds are forecast to return on Thursday which will have a mainly dry start, but wet and windy weather will spread from the south and there is a risk of stormy conditions developing for a time in the west. It will be milder, with temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Sunday Independent