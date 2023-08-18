Storm Betty to bring severe winds as Status Orange warning issued amid risk of ‘structural damage and power outages’

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued with thundery downpours expected in parts Status yellow wind warning for Leinster and Munster Wet weekend in store but it’s not all gloom as Indian summer looms

There is a risk of spot flooding in some parts of the country this weekend. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Storm Betty is set to bear down on Ireland today and bring with it severe gusts and the risk of flooding, structural damage and power outages as Met Éireann issued a Status Orange weather warning on Friday morning.

The Status Orange wind and rain warning will cover counties Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny and will see “severe” gusts of up to 130km/h, along with heavy rain and a risk of coastal flooding.

The Orange warning will be in effect from 9pm tonight until 3am on Saturday morning.

7 Day Weather Forecast (15th of August to 21st of August)

Met Éireann have said the potential impacts of the storm include: structural damage due to high winds, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, localised flooding, particularly along the coast and wave overtopping.

"Late this evening and tonight, Storm Betty will bring south to southwest gales with severe gusts of up to 130 km/hr. Spells of heavy rain and possible coastal flooding,” Met Éireann said.

Separately a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for the entire country which will be valid from 2pm on Friday until 6am tomorrow.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow rain warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo will come into effect at 5pm and remain in place till 6am.

Met Éireann has warned of a risk of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions. It said there could potentially be “wave overtopping on eastern facing coasts”.

It comes as Ireland’s hopes of an Indian summer from mid-September have been boosted, but the country will first have to endure several weeks of unsettled weather including seven successive days of rainfall.

After the disappointing washout weather of last month, August is not much better, with spells of glorious sunshine disrupted by successive days of heavy rainfall.

Hospitality operators say the weather has had a devastating impact on business during the summer season, with beach-based holidays particularly badly hit.

Ireland faces seven successive days of rainfall from next Friday, August 25. That ruins any hopes schoolchildren had of some late-summer sun before returning to the classroom.

However, it’s not all bad news. Met Éireann’s long-range forecast has indicated that, from mid September until late October, Ireland is likely to see above-average temperatures.

“The signal from the C3S seasonal models for Ireland during the September-October-November period is for above-average temperatures to continue with near-average rainfall overall,” a spokesperson said.

“Above-average temperatures are very likely for Ireland for the period, though the likelihood decreases as the period progresses. Mean temperatures are expected to be between 0.5C and 1C above average nationwide for most of the period, but will decrease to between 0.2C and 0.5C above average in November.

“Many [forecast] models have a slight signal for below-average rainfall in September with the potential for higher-than-average rainfall increasing marginally in October and November.

“The sea-surface temperatures around Irish coasts and over the Atlantic are expected to continue above average during the period, trending 0.5C to 2C degrees higher than normal.”

AccuWeather, which specialises in long-range forecasts, indicates that there will be 10 successive days without rain in September. Temperatures will hover close to 19C, with the best of the conditions expected from September 11.

Fourteen days of cloudy sunshine are forecast from October 2, though temperatures won’t rise above 16C. Until then, Ireland will face some unsettled weather. Met Éireann’s Siobhan Ryan said this weekend will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which could be quite heavy.

She stated that today “will be wet and mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, turning very heavy and persistent across the south and southwest later in the afternoon, and in other areas later with localised flooding”.

However, Ms Ryan says it will be quite humid, with highest temperatures of 17C to 21C. Tonight into tomorrow morning will see rainfall and misty conditions. Drivers are urged to take care as there is a risk of spot flooding.

“The weekend will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy closer to the Atlantic,” she said. “It will be warm in any sunshine, especially further east, where it will be mostly dry and with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

“Monday will see a mix of clouds and sunny spells with passing heavy showers and highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.”