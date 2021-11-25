Met Éireann is warning those living in the north and northwest to batten down the hatches from tomorrow as the first named storm of the season is set to batter north-facing coasts.

Storm Arwen is set to bring with it high winds and possible wintry showers that could bring snow to higher ground.

Storm Arwen, named the by UK Met Office today, could see Storm Force Éireann to issue Status Yellow wind warnings for counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo for tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night.

While the east coast of Scotland and the UK will bear the brunt of the storm, the affected areas in Ireland and Northern Ireland could see possible power outages, fallen trees and traffic disruption, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy told Independent.ie this afternoon.

"There will be high waves at sea but they will not be significant over land, although extreme surfers may like it,” he said.

The storm could also bring wintry showers of sleet, hail and snow on higher ground with a possible dusting of snow on the Wicklow Mountains as well as on higher ground in Ulster and Connacht, he said.

The windy conditions will persist into Saturday after northwest winds start to pick up from tonight into tomorrow morning and will peak by late tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, it will remain cold and blustery tonight with temperatures dipping down to between 0C and 5C. Daytime highs of just 4C to 9C are expected tomorrow as temperatures dip through the afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be cold again with lows of between 1C and 4C followed by a windy morning on Saturday that will improve through the course of the day, leaving a cold and bright day in most areas with sunny spells and afternoon highs of just 4C to 6C.

Rain and drizzle will move into western areas by Saturday night that will track eastwards overnight. It will remain cold overnight, especially in the east with temperatures of -1C to 4C.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially in the northwest while the east will remain cold with daytime highs of just 3C to 5C but milder in the west.