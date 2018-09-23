'Storm Ali didn't warrant calling in the National Emergency Group' - minister

The Government has defended the decision not to convene its high-level National Emergency Co-Ordination Group to prepare for Storm Ali which claimed two lives last week.

The violent storm also led to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses without power, left many roads impassable, forced a one-day cancellation of the National Ploughing Championship and caused severe disruptions to air travel.

Fianna Fail deputy Eugene Murphy, spokesperson on flood relief and the OPW, has questioned whether a Status Red alert should have been issued for Storm Ali.

"It seems to have caused significantly more damage than the previous storms Ophelia and Emma," he said.

Two people died during the storm.

Swiss tourist Elvira Ferrari (56) died after the caravan in which she was staying was blown off a cliff in Connemara, outside Clifden, during the storm.

The other victim was Matthew Campbell, a 24-year-old engineer from Belfast, who died when a tree collapsed on him during raging winds as he worked at Slieve Gullion forest park in Co Armagh.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, the Department of the Environment said the department's National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) had been monitoring the evolving weather situation with Met Eireann since last week and kept Minister Eoghan Murphy and the Government informed.

"The NDFEM severe weather team met last Tuesday to assess the potential impact of Storm Ali. Met Eireann issued an Orange warning for 17 counties last Tuesday afternoon with a Yellow alert in place for the remaining counties. The Orange warning came into effect at 05.00 and expired at 13.00 on Wednesday."

The Department said the NDFEM contacted all local authorities to make them aware of the current forecast for Storm Ali, advising that co-ordination arrangements be activated in areas affected by the Orange warning. The NDFEM also liaised with key agencies to ensure that co-ordination arrangements were in place."

The department said local authorities are assigned the "lead agency" role for co-ordinating a locally led response to severe weather, as they are best placed to respond to emergencies in their communities.

"The Minister only convenes the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group upon the advice of the NDFEM for very severe weather events, where there is potential for severe and prolonged disruption to the functioning of society.

"However, this department undertakes a continuous monitoring role anticipating severe weather events and operating a scalable co-ordination response to severe weather as required," the department added.

