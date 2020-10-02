Storm Alex: torrential rainfall, minor flooding and 'unsettled conditions' expected over the weekend

Householders and motorists were warned to expect torrential rainfall and minor flooding over the weekend as Storm Alex tracks south of Ireland.

The brunt of the storm will hit France, Spain and the southern UK from today, though Ireland will largely escape with strong coastal wind and some heavy rainfall.

However, the rainfall will be heavy enough to cause spot flooding in some areas with both gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urging people travelling this weekend to do so with care.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop significantly in the coming days, with the mercury set to plummet to as low as 10C or even 9C.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said the weekend will be dominated by unsettled conditions, with spells of sunshine intermingled with heavy showers.

Sunny

Storm Alex will make itself felt from this evening into tomorrow, with winds and heavy rain.

"Saturday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells, the best of these in the midlands and west," Mr Murphy said. "It will be cloudier in the east and there'll be a few showers in the north.

"During the afternoon, persistent rain will develop in the east and northeast and will move westwards over Ulster and Leinster through the evening and night.

"It will be heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding and highest temperatures of 11C to 14C."

Mountainous areas will get the heaviest rainfall.

Sunday will be a wet day in most areas with spells of rain and a risk of localised flooding. The rain will gradually clear through Sunday night.

Monday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

