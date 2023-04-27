Stop selling Jameson whiskey to Putin’s Russia, demands Senator Garret Ahearn

French drinks giant Pernod Ricard is exporting Jameson whiskey, made in Midleton, to Russia.

That’s even though it has been forced to stop sending Absolut vodka to Moscow by a rebellion in Sweden, where the brand originates.

The conglomerate must immediately reverse its decision to restart exporting Jameson whiskey, along with other drinks products, to Putin’s Russia, a senator said today.

It could not continue, given the barbaric war the country is waging on Ukraine, Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn said.

“Pernod Ricard has restarted some exports of brands, including Jameson whiskey, to Russia,” he said.

“It had stalled exports at the beginning of the Ukraine invasion, but has now restarted limited shipments.”

The company said it took the decision to keep its local affiliate economically viable and also to avoid counterfeiting and parallel markets emerging.

“The move by the French owned company is morally unjustifiable and wrong,” Senator Ahearn insisted.

Many companies had left the Russian market in opposition to the brutal conflict Putin’s Government has inflicted on its neighbour, he pointed out.

Pernod Richard was forced to halt exports of Absolut vodka following an outcry from the public in Sweden, the product’s home country, amid threats of a boycott.

“Jameson is a world famous and treasured Irish brand,” Senator Ahearn said. It is produced in Midleton, Co Cork, by Pernod Ricard-owned Irish Distillers.

“This decision, made in some boardroom in France, with only the bottom line on the agenda, hurts our image internationally,” he said.

“It needs to be reversed and time called on exporting Jameson to Putin’s Russia,” Senator Ahearn added.

“Diageo, which owns Guinness and many other Irish drinks brands, stopped exporting and selling products to Russia when the invasion began last year, which is the right thing to do,” he pointed out.