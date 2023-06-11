Still king of Slane Castle, but Lord Henry’s happy to hand it over to son and heir

‘Your instincts will develop, boy’ — the advice Lord Henry Mountcharles would give to his son and Slane heir,  Alex. Photo: David Conachy

Niamh Horan

​Lord Henry Mountcharles has no immediate plans to retire, but the owner of Slane Castle hopes to eventually hand over the running of it and its concerts to his eldest son, Alex Conyngham.