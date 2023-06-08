‘Still can’t spell. It’s crazy’ – The 2 Johnnies’ shock as catfishing story appears in Leaving Cert English question

“Best of luck to everyone with the Leaving, what’s for ya won’t pass ya, except a taxi on a night out in Dublin – that will pass ya!”

Comedy and music duo The 2 Johnnies say they are floored to have appeared on a Leaving Certificate English exam.

In section C of ‘Communication and the Digital World’ in this year’s Leaving Cert Applied English paper, the Tipperary funnymen are referenced over the catfishing story on their podcast and radio show which saw them go viral last year.

“Shout out to my Junior Cert English teacher who told me to do Pass, I did Honours and look at me now,” Johnny B said.

Students are asked to read about the catfishing incident involving a woman known as “Cora” from Limerick and then answer a series of questions on the subject.

Catfishing is when someone uses a fake online persona to lure someone into a romantic relationship, usually with the intention of defrauding them.

“To all the teachers who said we would never amount to anything, look at me now,” Johnny B said.

“Still can’t spell. Its crazy to us that’s it’s on the Leaving Cert, but it’s great that young people are reading about it, hopefully no one else gets catfished!

“And best of luck to everyone with the Leaving, what’s for ya won’t pass ya, except a taxi on a night out in Dublin – that will pass ya!” Johnny B added.

Meanwhile, Johnny Smacks mentioned a funny anecdote from his youth.

“I never thought when 18-year-old me sat to do his Leaving Cert wearing a vest top because just got a fresh tattoo on his arm, and he didn’t want to mark it, that we’d be in the Leaving Cert,” Smacks said, adding that it was a very “proud day” for the Tipp lads.

Johnny B’s catfish incident became known as the ‘GAA catfish saga’ but thankfully is now a distant memory for the podcaster, who has since found love with influencer Shauna Lindsay.

2fm stars The Two Johnnies

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but Johnny opened up about how he and Shauna like to spend their time together on a recent episode of The 2 Johnnies podcast.

“We go on weekends away; last night we went for dinner just the two of us. Absolutely no need, we could have cooked at home. It was nice though, I got into it,” he shared.

“I’m so half-deaf, I love sitting beside her. Like the Last Supper, all sitting on the one side of the table.

“If we go somewhere real fancy, we’re really far apart, I can’t hear her. I have one bad ear from the drummer,” Johnny added.

Shauna recently revealed how they met during a Q&A on her Instagram stories.

Responding to a question, Shauna replied that they “met as every modern love story would begin, the DMs.”

The two comedians have a big gig coming up in Musgrave Park in Cork on June 24 and have just released a new single ‘The Lights of Cork City’ for eager fans, no doubt including many relieved Leaving Cert students.