Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was not told by his Department of Health Secretary General that one of the senior people driving the Sláintecare plan to overhaul the health service had resigned.

His Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt said he knew Laura Magahy , director of Sláintecare had resigned before Mr Donnelly but did not tell the minister.

Asked why he did not inform the minister, Mr Watt said “Laura told me she was moving on.” He said she “wanted to tell the minister herself”.

Ms Magahy worked just a few offices away from the minister in the Department of Health but he said he was in the dark about her intention to resign.

"They raised no frustrations with me," he said when quizzed on what he knew of the resignation of Ms Magahy and Sláintecare chairman Tom Keane.

"Neither sought a meeting with me," he told the Oireachtas health committee.

In a worrying development and despite the urgent needs of the health service it emerged €350m of health funding this year is unspent. There will also be no patient advocate on a new group set up to examine the overhaul of the HSE.

Mr Donnelly said he could not say if any of his department officials were aware the planned departure of Prof Keane and Ms Magahy.

He is not aware of any resistance “from within” among his officials to overhauling the HSE but conceded they would not say it to his face.

But he admitted: “People resist loss or perceived loss. Of course there will be people threatened and scared by that.”

Ms Magahy worked four offices away from his in his department but the first he was aware that it had escalated to that level was when she told him she had resigned.

He was not aware of any request to see him before their exit.

The minister said he would have had interactions with her when they met over work on waiting lists and she would have expressed frustrations.

He said he was puzzled by Prof Keane's letter citing "resistance to change."

Mr Donnelly was responding to Fine Gael TD Colm Burke who said they were forced to resign.

Questioned by Social Democratic TD Roisin Shortall she said he and his officials were operating a "hostile takeover" of Sláintecare and trying to "suffocate" it.

The minister and Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt who were appearing before the committee indicated the work Sláintecare office -located in the Department of Health - will be taken over by regular civil servants.

A new board headed by Mr Watt and HSE chief Paul Reid will now take the reins from the Sláintecare office and head a new board to drive the plan.

The highly critical implementation group is being not replaced. A task force is to be set up to tackle hospital waiting lists.

But the decision to put Mr Reid and Mr Watt at the helm was greeted with scepticism by some members of the committee who questioned if there was a conflict of interest given both the department and HSE are the two bodies that need to be reformed.

The minister defended the decision saying it is important that people in the service "own" the changes.

Ms Shortall said the failure to progress the break up of the HSE into six authorities meant there was no devolution of power and holding managers to account.

Mr Watt insisted there was no differences of opinion between him and Ms Magahy on the break up of the HSE into six regional authorities.

He said he supported “the HSE being broken up.”

The minister revealed he was asked by HSE chief Mr Reid to "pause" on the regionalisation because of the pandemic.

Asked if pockets of resistance to regionalisation is still there Mr Donnelly said "I am unaware of where these provocateurs are."

He said the view was that embarking on whole scale reorganisation of the health service would be a "foolish thing" to do.

He insisted that he did not encounter "resistance from within" to the changes. A new group is now being set up to examine and make proposals on the regionalisation.

He did not recall anyone making this public, he told Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan.

Earlier Mr Watt also said did not think it was the right time to embark on change due to the pandemic.

Mr Watt admitted that €350m of health budget for 2021 is unspent.

Asked about removing private care from public hospitals both men said they were in favour of this.

Talks are underway with hospital consultant organisations on a new contract for doctors to only treat public patients are due to be concluded at the end of this month.

The minister is to bring proposals tomorrow on the plan to have three elective hospitals for waiting list patients in Dublin, Cork and Galway. There is disagreement on whether they only deal with day cases or also include inpatient care.