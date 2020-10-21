Stephen Donnelly only told of contact tracing fiasco last night

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly only found out last night about the HSE Covid-19 contact tracing fiasco.

A spokeswoman for the minister said he continues to have full confidence in HSE chief Paul Reid.

The last-minute information to the minister comes despite the HSE knowing that thousands of people who may have been exposed to the virus through being close contacts of people who tested positive for the virus could not be alerted because its public health teams were overwhelmed.

The HSE is asking 2,500 people who tested positive over Friday, Saturday and Sunday to ring their close contacts themselves – a job which should be done by HSE contact tracers.

Those close contacts are now being told to ring their GP and ask for a test.

They should be self isolating.

A spokeswoman for the minister said that “response to the high numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past weekend, the HSE asked a limited number of people who received notification by SMS of a positive COVID result on Friday 16, Saturday 17 or Sunday 18 October to alert their own close contacts.

“This was a temporary measure. The Minister for Health learned of this operational decision taken by the HSE on Tuesday night."

“The HSE has reconfigured the call structure to deal with 1,500 positive cases per day this week. The HSE continues to explore ways of improving the testing system. It will shortly introduce a significant new feature which will allow for a close contact to arrange their own COVID-19 test online.”

The HSE has not responded to questions about the debacle.

Online Editors