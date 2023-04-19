Stephen Donnelly backs Taoiseach's adviser in row with his own Secretary General over Tony Holohan job

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he believes Tanaiste Micheal Martin’s adviser in her assertion she was not told in advance about Tony Holohan’s “secondment arrangement” to Trinity College.

This is despite claims by his own Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt that she was informed.

The minister was quizzed in the wake of the report published this week, looking at the botched plan for the former chief medical officer Dr Holohan to take up a post of Professor in Trinity College.

It descended in to controversy this time last year, after media reports revealed that instead of leaving the department, Mr Holohan would continue to be paid his €187,000 salary until retirement although working in Trinity. It also emerged that a pledge to give the university €2m a year in funding was given,

The minister said he does not intend to take any action over Mr Watt’s claims.

Micheal Martin’s adviser Deidre Gillane told the inquiry that Mr Watt’s assertion she was told of Mr Holohan’s arrangements as "grossly inaccurate" .

The Health Minister, who was appearing before the Oireachtas health committee today, was himself not informed Dr Holohan would be on secondment or that €2m, without sanction, was pledged for research linked to the Trinity post.

Pressed on his response to the report, Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall asked him “whose account do you believe?”

She said Mr Watt’s account was at variance with that of Ms Gillane or the former Secretary to the Government, Martin Fraser.

"Surely you can't allow that situation just to sit – a situation where the Taoiseach's senior adviser is saying quite clearly that the account provided by your Secretary General is not accurate. So whose account of events, minister, do you believe?"

Mr Donnelly told the committee that it was clear Ms Gillane did not have the details until "much later in the day".

"The report is very clear that Ms Gillane's account of the timings is correct."

Asked if he intended to take "any action" he replied: “I don't, deputy.”

Deputy Shortall said: "We can't learn lessons unless there's accountability for what has happened already."

"In terms of accountability, I believe he (Mr Watt) will be before the finance committee for several hours today, I think that he is a senior civil servant accounting to Oireachtas through that mechanism.”

He suggested that there may have been a "misunderstanding" that Mr Fraser had told Ms Gillane of the arrangements.

Questioned by Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane about his submissions to the review, Mr Donnelly said his main point was that, notwithstanding the letter of intent, there would still have been procedures before the allocation of funding.

Asked if he was "kept in the dark" until very late in the process, Mr Donnelly said the report is "quite clear" on timelines.

Mr Cullinane said standard processes had not been followed.

"This was informal, and that informality has led, I think, to a lot of problems," he said.

Mr Donnelly said he would not disagree with that.

"We always have to strive to improve at every at everything we do.

"I would just like to say that having spent a lot of time on us, I do believe that everybody involved was acting in good faith.

"I do believe that the proposed secondment, in fact probably most of us here believe that actually it would have been very valuable."

Mr Donnelly said several things were done to ensure transparency and that lessons would be learned from the process.

"The question is in the context of a proposed secondment that didn't happen, so nothing actually happened in terms of any spending of money," he said.

The review found that Dr Holohan should not have been personally involved in exclusively in the Trinity move negotiations and protocols around the €2m a year research funding pledge were breached, the report said.