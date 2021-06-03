Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan are to meet with Limerick TDs to discuss the rising number of new Covid case in the county.

It comes as Dr Holohan raised concerns about the spread of the virus in Limerick.

“Today we are reporting a significant increase in cases in Limerick with incidence increasing sharply to 411/100,000,” he said on Twitter.

“There have been more than 800 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Limerick in the past fortnight, the majority of which occurred as a result of indoor gatherings,” he added.

Minister Donnelly will address a virtual meeting with Limerick elected representatives tomorrow afternoon and discuss how to address the escalating problem.

He will urge TDs to push home public health messaging around indoor gatherings and socialising. There are currently walk-in Covid test centres in operation in Limerick which people will be encouraged to use over the coming days.

Government sources said a local lockdown is not currently on table and it is hoped it will not be necessary if public health regulations are adhered to.

It came as lockdown-weary people enjoying the bank holiday weekend are being urged to “walk away” from crowds and Covid-19 risk as they soak up fun and recreation with a new set of freedoms from Monday.

Gardaí in Covid-19 hotspot Limerick led the national appeal.

“If you find yourself in a crowded outdoor area, leave that area and spread out somewhere else. We are all responsible for our own actions,” said chief superintendent Gerry Roche.

He was speaking as several pubs, which had not been serving takeaway pints during lockdown, put up signs yesterday saying the service will be starting today in advance of reopening their doors to outdoor custom from Monday.

It comes as 465 new cases of the virus were reported in Ireland yesterday, which signals that the Covid-19 situation here remains stable.

There were 84 Covid-19 patients in hospital and the number in intensive care fell to 30.

Fears are growing of a potential increase in younger adults being hospitalised due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the Limerick region, as case numbers climbed to over 1,000 in the mid-west over the past 17 days.

Figures released today by Public Health Mid West show 103 cases were identified yesterday in Limerick - the biggest surge on daily cases there in several months.

Almost 900 cases have been identified in Limerick since May 16th, as testing facilities ramped up in the city and county.

“Things will get worse before they get better, but we are hopeful we will overcome this outbreak with the help of the public availing of walk-in testing and adhering to Public Health guidelines,” said Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid West.

The sharp rise in cases comes on the back of increased testing facilities including a free pop up clinic at St Joseph’s Street Health Campus on Mulgrave Street, which will run until at least next Wednesday.

“With regards the high incidence rate in Limerick, we are currently going through a period of active case finding, allowing us to track, trace, and follow the disease in the region,” Dr Mannix said.

An informed source said that with the rise in Limerick cases they expected to see a potential increase in the number of relatively young adults requiring hospital treatment.

“You wouldn't have seen these type of daily case numbers that are in Limerick since for a long time and even then it was rare to go over 100 cases a day,” said an informed source.

“There is always a fear of an increase in hospitalisations with this virus and we have seen that among parents of young children in Limerick in the past couple of weeks,” they added.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in Limerick is running at more than three times the national rate.

Eight people, believed to be in their 40s and 50s, were being treated at the Covid-19 respiratory ward at University Hospital Limerick.

Colette Cowan, chief executive, UL Hospitals Group, warned that while they were “making great progress with the vaccination programme, a significant proportion of the population does not have that protection”, and this leaves “people in all age groups at risk of becoming severely ill due to COVID-19”.

“A sustained high incidence in COVID-19 transmission across the Mid-West has the potential to cause severe disruption in our hospitals when they are attempting to recover from a devastating cyber attack that has already resulted in significant cancellations and delays for patients,” Ms Cowan added.

A joint statement released by members of a Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group urged people the region to enjoy the Bank Holiday Weekend safely and responsibly to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

As well as the sharp rise in Limerick cases in Limerick, approximately 895 cases, in the two weeks leading up to June 2, there has been an increase of 48 cases in Clare, and 32 cases in North Tipperary.

Weekends and occasions with increased activity have led to significant increases in infection levels due to intensified social mixing and organised social gatherings, while the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks have been associated with indoor gatherings, house parties, household visits, family gatherings, and largely indoor activity.

The Group, including members of An Garda Siochana, local authorities, UL Hospital Group, reiterated that “indoor gatherings outside Public Health guidelines are considered high-risk and have had significant knock-on effects in the community, including in workplaces and schools”.

It also reminded the public that as Leaving Certificate exams commence next Wednesday, June 9, “we ask the public to be extra conscious of their activity, as students who become new confirmed cases or new close contacts will miss a number of scheduled exams”.

The free, self-referral walk-in and drive-through COVID-19 test centre, based at St Joseph’s health campus, will continue to operate until next Wednesday, June 9, from 11am to 7pm.

Dr Mannix, said she was “cognisant of the fact that many people will be looking forward to enjoying the long weekend, especially as the hospitality sector starts to reopen”, but she appealed for people to continue adhering to mask wearing, social distancing, and adhering to guidelines when meeting with friends and family.”

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Maria Bridgeman said COVID testing is continuing throughout the weekend, “with no appointment needed for those attending our sites in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh”.