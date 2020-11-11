Stena Line vessel out of service after Covid-19 outbreak among crew

FERRY company Stena Line has put a vessel out of service after an outbreak of Covid-19 among the crew.

The company has confirmed its ferry ‘Horizon,’ which usually sails from Rosslare, Co Wexford, to Cherbourg, in France, was removed from service on November 5 for a deep clean.

“We are not sure yet when it will be back,” as spokesman told independent.ie.

Following the discovery of a case of Covid-19, the whole crew were tested.

Read More

Read More

Read More

There were 52 negative and seven positive cases.

“The crew are isolating on shore. Those who tested negative are isolating at a Travel Lodge in Holyhead (Wales),” the spokesman said.

The Stena vessel ‘Vinga’ has been sailing the route while Horizon is cleaned.

“Following full testing of crew of the Stena Horizon for Covis-19 last week, Stena Line can confirm that all 52 crew members that tested negative, are now all self-isolating onboard the vessel and in accommodation onshore in Holyhead.

“None of them are showing any symptoms of the virus,” a statement said.

“The seven crew members who tested positive for Covid-19 are being cared for and are doing well, five of whom have no symptoms at all.

“In addition to the company’s stringent cleaning regimes the Stena Horizon has been deep-cleaned and fully sanitized.

“The vessel is currently at anchor outside Holyhead with a minimum crew. It is not yet known when it can resume in service.

“Stena Line is liaising closely with public health authorities in this matter. The welfare of our crew is paramount at this time.”

Online Editors