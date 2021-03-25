Steady stream of people avail of walk-in test centres

A staff member at Grangegorman Primary Care Centre, one of the five new symptom-free walk-in tests sites. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

MORE than 1,500 people took up the offer of a free test at five walk-in testing centres which opened in areas of high virus incidence in Dublin and Offaly yesterday.

A HSE spokeswoman said each of the five walk-in centres had reported a steady stream of people arriving to avail of the free test.

“This level of activity shows that we are meeting local testing needs, and that people living in the community are keen to do their bit to reduce the spread of the virus.”

A high proportion were people in younger age groups.

The HSE said: ”We would like to remind people that if there is a queue at your local walk-in test centre, you are welcome to come back on another time or day.

“Each person tested will receive their test result by text message within 48 hours.

“If a person receives a positive test result, our contact tracing team will phone and start to trace people they have been in contact with to arrange testing to break the chains of transmission.”

People who live within 5km of the centres who do not have symptoms and have not had infection in the previous six months are invited to go for a test.

The aim is to pick up people in the community who are unaware they have the infection.

It is likely they will later be placed in other areas too as a means of finding people in a bid to bring down levels of the virus.

The walk-in centres, led by the National Ambulance Service, are open until next Wedneday from 11am to 7pm.

The locations include the National Aquatic Centre, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15; Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin 24; Irishtown Stadium and Grangegorman Primary Care Centre in Dublin and Tullamore Leisure Centre in Co Offaly.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the walk-in clinics were part of a pilot and the HSE would see how they could be used in other areas depending on the results.

There are plans to try to generate more of a community response to tackling the virus through groups, sports clubs and even local politicians to try to galvanise people at a local level, he added.

Dr Greg Martin, the HSE’s head of contact tracing, said one of the biggest issues now was controlling the increased transmissibility of the UK variant.

He said this was having a huge impact and was being seen in every aspect of the pandemic.

“It is almost like a slightly different battle that we are fighting at the moment.”

The impact was seen in outbreaks in nursing homes earlier this year and in the greater difficulty controlling outbreaks in the community.

Public health doctors are also seeing an increase in close contacts of infected people recently which suggests people are mixing more. It means that everyone needs to double down in their efforts to defeat the virus, he added.

The HSE is afraid of a lag effect due to rising levels of coronavirus which could lead to admissions to hospital rising again.

Mr Reid was asked about figures on the HSE site saying just six second doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday.

He said he was not aware of this but it could be due to delays by GPs in registering figures

Speaking at a HSE briefing, Mr Reid said there had been a 9pc increase in cases of the virus in the last week compared with the previous week.

There has been an increase in referrals to GPs over the past week.

