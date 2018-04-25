'Stay strong mate' - Thousands raised for Irish dad seriously injured in Anfield attack

Football fans have rallied together to raise money for an Irish dad who is fighting for his life after being attacked outside Anfield last night.

Sean Cox (53) is in a critical condition after sustaining a severe head injury following an altercation before the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma on Tuesday.

Thousands of euro have been raised in less than 24 hours to go towards his medical costs. Liverpool fan Emmet Kavanagh is one fan who set up a fundraiser in Mr Cox's name.

A picture from the Sean Cox GoFundMe page

"I had decided to set up this page to help raise funds to cover Sean’s medical expenses and expenses incurred by his family to help them to stay by his side," he wrote on the Irish Liverpool fans Facebook page. "I have been in contact with a family member and they are aware that we are raising money.

"Once the money is raised I plan on withdrawing it by cheque/bank draft and presenting it to either Sean and/or his family." A GoFundMe and a JustGiving page have also been set up and have raised over €10,000 between them.

Supporters have been offering messages of support for the Meath man, who travelled to Anfield with his brother for the match. "We support you, stay strong mate and get well soon. You'll Never Walk Alone," one fan wrote.

It is understood that the attack on Mr Cox was unprovoked, with witnesses saying a group of about 20 Roma fans with belts attacked random Liverpool supporters outside the Albert pub at around 7.35pm.

Merseyside Police have arrested two men from Rome on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

Liverpool Football Club said it was "shocked and appalled" by the incident and urged fans and those who attended the game to help Merseyside Police with their appeal for information. In a new statement this afternoon, the club called the incident "serious and disturbing".

"Liverpool Football Club will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to establish an understanding of the facts, following a serious and disturbing incident at Anfield last night which has left a 53-year-old supporter in a critical condition in hospital. "The club’s first priority is the safety of all fans attending matches.

"Supporters attending a game should never be subjected to an environment of violence or attack. "Liverpool would like to thank the emergency services and members of its own supporter base who offered care and treatment to the stricken victim in the immediate aftermath." You can donate to the GoFundMe page here or the JustGiving page here

Online Editors