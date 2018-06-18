'Stay strong' - Girlfriend shares emotional post as boyfriend 'Dano' Doyle fights for life

Irish model Shannen Reilly McGrath has shared an emotional message as her boyfriend remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The former Love Island contestant urged Daniel 'Dano' Doyle to "keep fighting" after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell last week.

Doyle, who previously appeared in RTÉ's hit drama Love/Hate as an extra, is currently in intensive care in the Mater Hospital after staff at Mountjoy Prison discovered him shortly after 8am on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Shannen said: "I love you baby stay strong and fight through this for yourself and everything you have going for you in your life and for us.

"I’ve been waiting all week to see you tomorrow so when you wake I am going to scream at you for ruining our visit! We have so much planned so you can’t go anywhere on me. We’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve always loved each other and no one can change that. "I cannot wait to kiss that handsome face and cuddle you and not let you go. Your number one fan is praying for you (always have been crazy in love with you)."

Jail sources said the outlook for the Ballymun and father-of-one (31) was "very grim" after an apparent drugs overdose in Mountjoy Prison "He is in a very bad way, there is no information yet on what substances he may have taken but all the indications are that it was not intentional on his part," a jail insider said.

"The sad part about this is that he only had a few months left of the one-year sentence he is serving." Doyle was jailed for one year in February for possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on November 12, 2014.

He was arrested by gardai with 446 small tablets and a money bag of around €600 cash. The tablets were analysed and identified as MDMA.

Gardai also found drug paraphernalia, including syringes and weighing scales, in a safe in Doyle's bedroom.

Cash totalling €340 was also found in the bedroom and €2,800 was found elsewhere. The court heard that Doyle answered the door of his home and told gardai he knew why they were there. He handed over a bundle of €985 from his pocket, and said it had come from the recent sale of a car.

Doyle had 35 previous convictions, including three for drug-dealing and convictions for unlawful possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances. He also had two convictions for threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

Judge O'Sullivan said Doyle's work references spoke well of him and he was not sceptical of any character references. He said that Doyle was a facilitator in the drugs trade but that the offence before the court was "not a serious matter". The judge said that Doyle appeared to be a "fairly decent individual".

Doyle was jailed for two years in 2007 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and shotgun cartridges on two occasions at Glasnevin Avenue, North Dublin, on January 20, 2006, and at his home on December 8 that year. A fortnight after he was jailed for a year in February, the drug-dealer lost a €60,000 High Court claim for damages from an accident in which he claimed he was seriously injured.

