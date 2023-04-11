Status Yellow wind warnings for 14 counties with wet and windy weather for next two days

A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued for north and east areas of the country tonight, with strong westerly winds and strong gusts expected for short time this evening.

The winds are expected to cause some disruption to counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford between 5pm and 9pm.

That warning is followed by a second Status Yellow wind warning for six western coastal counties – Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo – lasting for most of the day on Wednesday, from 1am to 5pm.

Today will start dry and bright in many places with the west seeing showers, rain will move up from the south this morning, becoming widespread by early afternoon.

This rain will be followed by heavy downpours in places during the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann forecasts.

The showers are expected to clear later in the afternoon in Connacht and Munster with blustery and strong winds veering west.

These winds are expected to spread south, east and throughout the midlands, turning very windy in parts during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach between 7C to 11C.

It will remain windy tonight and become blustery in the west and south with very strong and gusty westerly winds.

Rain is expected to clear in the northeast early tonight, turning clear with some scattered heavy showers.

Outbreaks of heavy rain is expected to spread from the west overnight, while isolated thunderstorms are possible, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in areas, while some areas will see temperatures remain moderate at 4C.

Wednesday is expected to see much the same with strong and gusty winds and gales in Atlantic coastal areas.

It will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, heavy at times with local downpours.

Rain is expected to become to the northeast later with bright weather and scattered showers developing elsewhere, Met Éireann predicts.

Temperatures will range between 6C and 10C throughout the day.

The strong winds in the northeast are expected to ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze overnight, however, winds will remain fresh in Ulster where rain is expected to continue.

Elsewhere will be clearer with occasional showers.

Temperatures will range between 0C in the south to 5C in the north.