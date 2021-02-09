Driving in cold weather conditions near the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Winter isn’t ready to release its icy grip just yet as sub-zero temperatures and snowfall are expected throughout the country this week.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for counties Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, with up to 5cm of snow expected to fall before 6pm tomorrow .

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team has urged the public to continue to avoid unnecessary travel as a Status Yellow warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Connaught from 8am on Thursday until 8am on Friday.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Coleman warned that the largest accumulations of snow, of up to 5cm, will occur on Thursday, with milder conditions expected to set in during the weekend.

“The snow coming up from the southwest on Thursday will spread northeast through the day on Thursday and overnight on Friday.

"It will turn to rain back in the West and the South and we have milder air moving in behind that,” she said.

Outbreaks of rain are expected over the weekend with little chance of snow or sleet.

Leinster

North Leinster will bear the brunt of the wintry conditions as snow and ice warnings are in effect for counties Louth, Meath and Westmeath until 6pm tomorrow. Severe frost will set in overnight as temperatures are expected to drop as low as -4C.

More widespread falls of sleet and snow are expected tomorrow night as temperatures will remain as low as -4C with frost and ice forming.

Most areas will see the heaviest showers of snow on Thursday, with accumulations of 5cm expected in many counties including Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford.

Ulster

Snow and ice warnings are in effect for counties Cavan and Monaghan until 6pm tomorrow, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -4C tomorrow night.

A yellow weather warning is also in place by the UK Met office for counties Armagh, Antrim, and Down until tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be coldest in the north tonight, with most areas experiencing a dip as low as -5C.

Wintry showers of sleet or snow will fall tomorrow in the east and on northern coasts, while areas further west including Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone will remain mostly dry with sunny spells throughout the day.

The heaviest accumulations of snow are expected on Thursday night. There is risk of lingering snowfall in the north on Saturday, although outbreaks of rain are expected as mild conditions set in.

Connacht

Tonight will see temperatures drop between -1C and -5C, with a severe frost set to develop throughout the west.

Icy stretches on roads are expected tomorrow as wintry showers of sleet or snow drifting into the east of the province, with counties Leitrim and Roscommon seeing most of the snow and sleet showers.

Highest temperatures will range from just 1C to 3C during the afternoon, with a moderate easterly breeze.

The west falls under the Status Yellow warning which comes into effect on Thursday morning and stays in place for 24 hours.

Munster

The south is set for a “bitterly cold night” as temperatures will drop between 0C and -5c.

Wintry showers are most likely across south and east of the province with counties Tipperary, Waterford and Cork the most affected.

Heaviest accumulations will occur on Thursday as the Status Yellow warning comes into effect for the south.

Friday will see mostly outbreaks of rain with the risk of lingering snowfall, as much of Munster will see temperatures rise by Friday night with lows of 4 to 7C.

Saturday and Sunday will be windy with outbreaks of rain, with milder conditions persisting.

Online Editors