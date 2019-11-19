Status Yellow rain warning in place for Wednesday as heavy showers set to hit south east

A YELLOW rain warning is in place for five counties on Wednesday as heavy showers are set to hit the south east.

Met Éireann have put the weather warning in place for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford with very unsettled weather for the coming week and plenty of rainfall expected.

The below-average temperatures experienced recently look like they're coming to an end as temperatures return to normal for this time of year.

This evening’s weather will be changeable across the country, but will see the last of the clear skies this week.

"Rain spread over Ulster and Leinster this morning," a forecaster told Independent.ie.

"This rain will clear in a north-easterly direction over the course of the afternoon.

"Sunny spells are expected over Munster and Connacht and will extend to all areas over the course of the day. Highest temperatures will be between 9C- 11C. There's a south-westerly wind throughout the day. Overall it will be a mixed day."

Tonight will cold, however, and will reach freezing conditions in some areas. The poor weather expected this week will begin to prevail tonight and into tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

"Tonight will start cold and dry, with fog and frost developing in Ulster and Leinster. Temperatures are expected to fall to between 0C and 3C," the forecaster said.

"Frost will then clear due to heavy showers developing in the west and southwest. Rain will also develop in the south-east and will gradually move northwards into east Leinster and east Ulster overnight.

"Tomorrow then will be cloudy with showers expected across the country, heaviest showers will be received in the south across Munster.

"There will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain over much of the country with a risk of spot flooding in places. Highest temperatures will be 9C to 11C with moderate to fresh southerly winds, becoming strong and gusty in coastal areas of Leinster, making the day feel somewhat colder."

For the remainder of the week, more unsettled weather is expected with scattered showers to come on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be dry in most areas, but Sunday is set to bring more heavy showers.

