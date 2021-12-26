Status Yellow fog warning issued for 12 counties

A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued by Met Éireann for 12 counties as heavy rain showers are due to die out tonight.

The national forecaster has issued the fog warning from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow, December 27, for Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Galway, and Roscommon.

"Dense fog in many areas tonight (Sunday) and on Monday morning,” the warning reads.

Tonight is set to get colder across the country as heavy showers are due to die out.

"It will become largely dry with patches of mist and fog forming. The fog will be dense in places, especially over the northern half of the country,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Rain may develop on the south coast before dawn. Cold with lowest temperatures of zero to 5C with a touch of frost in places.”

Tomorrow morning mist and fog will affect many areas and will slowly clear with some bright intervals developing. It will be mainly dry with some light rain and drizzle in southern coastal counties.

Highest temperatures will be 7-10C with light to moderate easterly breezes.

From Tuesday onwards it will become more unsettled with outbreaks of rain affecting northern counties and heavy rain and blustery winds due on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday will see highest temperatures of 7-11C. It will be slightly milder on Wednesday with temperatures ranging from 12-15C.

"On Thursday, a further spell of heavy rain is expected to spread across the country from the south, with further rain on Thursday night,” Met Éireann said.

"Maximum temperatures of 12- 15C in fresh south winds.

"Early indications suggest Friday will be a mild day with outbreaks of rain.”