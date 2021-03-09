Status Yellow alert as winds could gust to 120kmh

Irish Water Safety and the Coast Guard urged people to exercise caution near lakes, streams, rivers and coastal areas. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Motorists, pedestrians and householders were urged to take care as a Status Yellow wind alert comes into effect from noon today with winds potentially gusting to over 120kmh.

Met Éireann warned that winds may reach damaging levels with the most powerful gusts on higher ground or along exposed coastal areas as an Atlantic front sweeps over Ireland.

The Status Yellow alert covers the entire country and will remain in force until 7am on Thursday, though it could be extended if conditions deteriorate.

Winds could gust to around 110kmh along inland and low-lying areas – but could reach 120kmh or more on higher ground or exposed coastal areas.

Irish Water Safety and the Coast Guard urged people to exercise caution near lakes, streams, rivers and coastal areas with the weather conditions resulting in possible wave 'over-topping' by piers and seawalls.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles have been warned by gardaí to exercise caution.

Read More

Met Éireann's Emer Flood said the country faces several days of very unsettled conditions.

"It will be wet and windy on Wednesday and outbreaks of rain will quickly return to the west early in the morning, becoming widespread by midday with some heavy falls," she said.

"Frequent heavy showers will follow later in the afternoon with occasional brighter breaks in the cloud.

"Strong and gusty southwest winds will develop during the afternoon, reaching near gale force in southern and western coastal counties with highest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

"It will be very windy on Wednesday night, mainly across Munster and parts of Connacht and Leinster with widespread showers and longer spells of rain and some heavy falls.

"Winds will be strong to near gale force and gusty with some strong gusts in the southwest for a time."

The unsettled weather will continue through to the weekend.

Ms Flood said: "It will remain quite windy on Thursday with frequent blustery showers and sunny spells. Showers will be squally and heavy, some with hail and thunder and wintry falls possible on hills.

"Friday will be breezy with further showers, some likely to be quite heavy. There will be bright or sunny spells in the morning, becoming cloudier during the day and with highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

"Saturday will prove a day of showers with occasional bright spells in a fresh westerly breeze – the risk of some showers being heavy, possibly wintry. The highest temperatures will be of 5C to 7C becoming drier overnight and cold, with lowest temperatures in the low single digits bringing a risk of frost to some parts.

"The current indications suggest that it will remain breezy on Mother's Day (Sunday) with further rainfall, although it will be less cold with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C."

Read More





Online Editors