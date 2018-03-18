Status Orange weather alert: Motorists warned of poor road conditions as snow showers continue

Motorists are being warned to slow down and take care as parts of Ireland wakes up to yet another blanket of snow this morning.

A Status Yellow nationwide snow-ice warning remains in place until 9am tomorrow morning, while a Status Orange snow-ice warning remains in place in a number of eastern counties until noon today.

Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford are all experiencing scattered heavy snow showers this morning. Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said that, although the snow is falling quite heavily in places, it may not be accumulating because of its "dry powdery" nature.

"The snow is blowing around a lot," Mr Eagleton told RTE Radio One. "The snow showers will continue today, but will become more scattered this evening and will change to sleet.

Snowy conditions have been reported on routes in several counties including Carlow, Kildare, Longford, Monaghan, Wicklow and Waterford. Slow down and take care in poor conditions.



See https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE for the latest updates during the Bank Holiday Weekend pic.twitter.com/IyN1349rX1 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 17, 2018

"Temperatures will only reach highs of two or three degrees and there will be blustery winds. "The sunshine in the west should give the day a lift there," he added.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport assured its customers they are "fully operational" despite snowfall overnight. "Our snow and ice crews worked through the night to keep runway, taxiways and other apron areas clear. Safe travels, hope everyone had a good St Patrick's Day," they wrote in a statement online.

The orange weather alert came into effect on Saturday evening at 8pm.

Forecasters warned that Arctic temperatures of -5C - caused by an east European weather front nicknamed the 'Son of the Beast' would hit the country this weekend.

Advice to road-users from Road Safety Authority: Road users are asked to check local weather and traffic reports before making journeys

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer

Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing)

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space

