Status Orange thunder warning issued for 16 counties

The warning was issued at 3pm this afternoon and will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

The following counties will be affected by the "severe thunderstorm activity": Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork and Tipperary. A Status Yellow rain warning is also in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 10pm tonight.

Rainfall between 25 and 50mm is expected. Tomorrow is still expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures of up to 23C.

Showers will mainly be in eastern counties and become more widespread in the afternoon, with a chance of heavy rain and possible thunder, particularly in the west and north-west. Runners in the Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday will be hoping forecasts of sunny weather in Dublin over the weekend stay positive.

Temperatures could possibly reach the mid-20s on Monday and Tuesday. But as the summer brings better weather, hay fever sufferers will welcome the sunshine with caution.

The national forecaster warns that as we enter June, the pollen count is set to be high, saying: "The main grass pollen season is now getting under way so now is the time to start taking your medication so that you avoid that first hay fever attack."

