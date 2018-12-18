The State will not buy famed Luggala House in Wicklow unless the asking price "falls to within a certain range".

State would only buy €28m Luggala estate if asking price 'fell to within a certain range'

The Luggala estate - which is also known as the Guinness estate - comprises the 18th-century Luggala hunting lodge and some 5,000 acres nestled in the Wicklow mountains.

The former home to Claddagh Records founder and well-known arts patron Garech de Brún is currently up for sale, with an advertised price of €28m.

It has played host to plenty of famous visitors down the years.

These include Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, John Hurt and Seamus Heaney.

Recreational users have enjoyed unrestricted public access to the 4,000 acres of mountainside habitat that form a large part of the Luggala estate.

And calls have been made for the State to purchase it.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said that the department was aware of the public good value.

But they said that it had to be balanced across a range of demands across the department.

"Minister Josepha Madigan could only consider acquiring this property if the price fell to within a certain range, or within the context of a donation or bequest," said the spokesperson.

This, the spokesperson added, is known to the vendors.

Wicklow Uplands Council said that it urged the State to buy the 4,000 acres surrounding the lodge due to the strategic importance of the location, in terms of its rich natural heritage, popular recreational use and tourism development.

It is understood that representatives from the department are engaged in discussion to buy the 4,000 acres of woodland.

The seven-bedroom property and another 1,000 acres would then be sold privately, it is believed.

Irish Independent