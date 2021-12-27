State will aid repair of homes, bridges and roads damaged in Christmas floods

A bridge after it collapsed at Wilton Bree, Co. Wexford, yesterday as a result of being pummelled by flooding due to heavy downpours on Christmas Day. Picture: Patrick Browne

Householders and local authorities have been promised Government help in repairing damage caused to homes, bridges and roads in the south east by flooding on Christmas Day.

Torrential rain led to the Rivery Slaney in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, bursting its banks, flooding streets in the centre of the town.

A number of people also had to be rescued from a car after it was trapped in floodwaters in the Bridgetown area.

The R117 Coast Guard helicopter was involved in the rescue, as well as the Fethard lifeboat, Wexford Civil Defence and the local fire brigade.

It is understood there were no serious injuries reported as a result of the flooding. However, a number of houses were flooded.

Footage posted on social media showed flooding in and around Bridgetown, with vehicles abandoned and water levels at waist height.

Floodwater also washed away Cullenstown Bridge on a rural road in the county.

The area around Killurin was also affected.

A number of routes around the Carcur area of Wexford town, as well as Carley’s Bridge in Enniscorthy and the N25 at Barntown, were also hit by the deluges.

Gardaí reported localised flooding along parts of the N30, N25 and R735.

While a Status Yellow rain warning had been given for Wexford and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wicklow until 8pm yesterday, the amount of rain that fell inundated local river networks.

A Met Éireann spokesman today said early readings of 36.6mm were recorded at the Oak Park station in Carlow while 58.9mm had been recorded at Johnstown Castle in Wexford.

Wexford County Council advised motorists to stay off the roads and not to attempt driving through any floodwater. In a post on Twitter, it said many roads had been damaged roads due to the flooding, and described driving conditions in many areas as dangerous.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday said he was concerned at the damage caused to bridges and roads, and added his department will provide “full support” to Wexford County Council and other councils to carry out repairs.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humpreys said her department is also engaging with Wexford County Council and other agencies to “help those people whose homes have been impacted by the severe flooding”. She said the department’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been activated and people in need of help can contact their

local Community Welfare Service team.