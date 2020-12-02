State to underwrite virus vaccine firms to reassure patients as jab is rolled out

The Government has agreed to indemnify five drug companies producing Covid-19 vaccines against any liabilities that arise from complications with their roll-out in the coming months.

The move is considered standard practice, but is also a precondition of accessing doses of each of the companies’ vaccine and signals the Government’s confidence in the jabs being approved for quality, safety and efficacy by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the coming weeks.

As preparations for the vaccine roll-out intensify, the Government was last night unable to say what the potential cost to taxpayers such an undertaking could be .

A spokesperson said it was evidence of the Coalition ensuring it was “fully prepared” for the vaccine roll-out and added it has “every confidence” in the EMA approving the potentially life-saving injections.

The Cabinet yesterday signed off on the purchase of 875,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. It is the fifth advanced purchase agreement (APA) that the Government has concluded with pharma companies as deals with AstraZeneca, Janssen, BioNTech/Pfizer and CureVac have already been secured.

“The practice of indemnification of pharmaceutical companies for the C ovid-19 vaccines is standard practice globally and has been adopted for each candidate,” the spokesperson said.

“The Attorney General has not looked at the cost of indemnification; it is a matter for the State Claims Agency and is covered by commercial confidentiality,” they added.

The Department of Health said indemnity agreements form part of the APAs negotiated at an EU level and that, while members can opt in or out of these agreements, they cannot change their provisions.

“The relevant clauses address the risk to the vaccine supplier with regard to manufacturing a pandemic vaccine. Opting into these provisions is one of the pre-conditions for obtaining access to the vaccines,” a spokesperson said.

“Covid-19 vaccines can only be approved and used if they comply with all the requirements of quality, safety and efficacy set out in the EU pharmaceutical legislation.

"No vaccine will be used until market authorisation from the European Medicines Agency is obtained and any authorised vaccine will be subject to ongoing monitoring by the Health Products Regulatory Authority.”

It comes as the Taoiseach told the Dáil yesterday that the Defence Forces could be involved in the major logistical challenge of rolling out the vaccine across the country next year.

A national Covid-19 vaccination strategy and implementation plan will be ready for consideration by Government in nine days’ time, Micheál Martin told TDs.

He had been assured by the chairman of the new High Level Task Force (HLTF) on the issue, Professor Brian MacCraith, that the plan will be ready by December 11.

But he was told that a minister for vaccination should sit at Cabinet to ensure the orderly roll-out of Covid protection for all citizens.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said he had a serious concern about coordination of the protective jab programme in 2021.

“The reality is that somebody needs to be in charge of the vaccine roll-out. Somebody needs to be in charge of rules by which each and every agency, and every organisation, acts.”

The Taoiseach said the Government was “absolutely and wholly committed to the timely implementation of the Covid-19 immunisation programme once the vaccines are approved for use”.

He said the HLTF had identified complex logistical challenges, including storage and transport requirements, “and it’s clear the roll-out of the vaccine will require very careful and detailed all-of-Government planning”.

He added: “We have some supports as well from the Defence Forces from a logistics perspective.”

It comes as 269 new cases of the virus and 18 deaths were announced yesterday. The daily toll is in keeping with the five-day average of around 277, but still above the post-lockdown target of 50-100.

The number of patients in hospital fell slightly to 224 from 244 on Monday, but those in intensive care remained unchanged at 31.

Meanwhile, new CSO figures showed that one in five people admit they are “very unlikely” or “unlikely” to comply with Covid-19 restrictions that would prevent them seeing family and friends over the Christmas .

The report on the social impact of the virus revealed more than one in two say people travelling to Ireland from areas of Europe with high levels of Covid-19 should stay away.

Two in 10 believe that passengers coming from Europe’s orange regions should not be allowed to enter the country. Also, one in 10 say passengers coming from green regions should not be allowed in .

