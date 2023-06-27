State to continue supports to survivors of industrial school abuse as Caranua winds down

The Government is to provide ongoing supports to survivors of abuse in industrial schools, reformatories and related institutions in a package agreed at Cabinet today.

The new phase of support has been guaranteed as Caranua, the independent State body set up to help survivors, is formally wound up.

To date, the State has paid about €1bn to survivors, through the Residential Institutions Redress Scheme and the Education Finance Board.

Meanwhile, the religious congregations that ran the institutions contributed a further €98m to a fund, much less than the 50pc share of the overall cost of compensation sought by the State.

The fund, which was disbursed through Caranua, has been exhausted, leading to Caranua’s wind down. Caranua paid funding support to about 6,000 survivors, but overall about 10,000 survivors of various institutions have received support.

Under the new package of ongoing supports, those who received an award are entitled to an enhanced range of health services as well as education supports and access to a new independent advocacy service.

There will also be a technical amendment to the Fair Deal Scheme to ensure that previous redress awards received by survivors are not included in the financial assessment should they need to seek nursing home care.

Announcing the ongoing supports after today’s Cabinet meeting, Education Minister Norma Foley said government was very conscious of the enormous trauma that has been endured by all survivors of abuse.

She said it was “vital that survivors know government is responding strongly” and the supports would help to ensure they could access balanced and proportionate assistance in areas including health, advocacy and education.