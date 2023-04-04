State sued after women had abortions due to alleged foetal abnormality misdiagnosis

The State is being sued over two cases of alleged misdiagnosis of fatal foetal abnormalities which resulted in abortions, it was confirmed yesterday.

The cases have been lodged with the State Claims Agency.

There have also been 133 alleged adverse incidence reported since January 1, 2018 to February 28 this year relating to termination of pregnancy.

The figures were provided in a parliamentary response to Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín.

A previous case arising out of a misdiagnosis at the National Maternity Hospital was settled in the High Court in June 2021.

It comes as a review of Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 has been completed and is being examined by the Department of Health.

It is expected to recommend that the mandatory three-day waiting period for women having a medical abortion be relaxed.

Meanwhile, in a series of parliamentary responses, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said a review is also under way to decide if remote consultation for women seeking a medical abortion with their doctor, introduced during the pandemic, should become permanent.

He said that in April 2020 remote consultation, instead of face-to-face consultation, was introduced in early pregnancy.

“No formal research or analysis on remote consultation has been conducted in Ireland.

“However, there has been positive feedback from providers and patients and there is strong evidence from published literature in the UK and Europe that remote provision of abortion care is safe and effective.

“In light of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in quarter four of 2021, the department requested the HSE to revisit the model of care to review its operation and consider whether it should be retained going forward.

“This review has shown that including remote consultation as part of the termination of pregnancy service is safe, effective and acceptable to both service users and providers.

“It improves access for many women and addresses geographical and logistical barriers.

“It also alleviates some of the difficulty associated with the mandatory three-day waiting period.

“Availability of remote consultation places the woman at the centre of the process and supports her reproductive autonomy.

“There is a growing body of evidence that telemedicine use in termination of pregnancy care has outcomes that are consistent with in-person care and it is now becoming normalised in many other countries.

“The majority of providers feel that a blend of remote and in-person care is optimal.

“Timely access to care, as close to home or the community as possible is a key principle of the vision of Sláintecare.

“The review of the changes to the termination of pregnancy model of care adopted during the pandemic is an appropriate and timely initiative. The department is continuing its engagements with the HSE regarding the final considerations vis-a-vis adopting the blended model as the enduring model of care for termination of pregnancy services.

“The outcome of the review will be made available once this deliberative process concludes.”