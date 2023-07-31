State retrofit scheme under fire for installing new oil and gas boilers

New oil and gas boilers fitted now are still likely to be working for at least another 15 years

A home retrofit scheme for low-income households is locking homeowners into many more years of expensive, polluting fossil-fuel heating systems.

Almost all the homes given new boilers under the free Better Energy, Warmer Homes Scheme in the first half of this year had oil or gas reinstalled.

Just 20 out of the 603 homes provided with a heating system upgrade as part of the free retrofit were fitted with a heat pump.

Of the others, 348 were refitted with gas and 235 had new oil systems fitted.

Sinn Féin Climate Justice spokesperson Senator Lynn Boylan questioned the logic and fairness of the approach.

Under the Climate Action Plan, 400,000 existing homes are supposed to be retrofitted with electric heat pumps in the next seven years.

“The warmer homes scheme is supposed to help some of our most vulnerable people transition away from fossil fuels but instead they are being locked into oil and gas,” Ms Boylan said.

“Oil and gas prices remain high so installing oil and gas boilers in low-income households is no transition at all never mind a just transition.”

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan provided the data in response to a parliamentary question.

He stressed that the Warmer Homes Scheme was the only remaining state-funded scheme that allowed for installation of oil and gas heating.

All other grant-aided schemes under the National Retrofit Plan stopped providing supports for fossil fuel heating a few years ago.

Mr Ryan did not explain the logic of continuing to install new oil and gas boilers in low-income homes, although cost is believed to be an issue.

Many homes owned by low-income households would require extensive ­renovation in preparation for heat-pump installation.

The Warmer Homes Scheme spent an average of €30,000 per home that received a heating system upgrade between January and June this year but the level of insulation and other works required to support a heat pump could cost considerably more.

Older homes also present a particular difficulty as houses built before 1940 used materials and techniques not compatible with current insulation methods.

The Government has commissioned a review in relation to older homes and expects to publish technical guidance on insulating them later this year.

Mr Ryan said a pilot scheme had also been run to install heat pumps in a variety of homes to ascertain the extent of associated works that were necessary to bring the houses up to a B2 energy efficiency rating.

“This pilot is gathering evidence to inform the appropriate process and approach to increase the number of B2 upgrades and heat pumps installations delivered under this scheme,” he said.

Ms Boylan said those were positive moves but did not help those facing years more of fossil fuel use.

“It is welcome that there is a commitment to move away from subsidising fossil fuel boilers but where is the minister’s plan for those who are now locked into new fossil fuel infrastructure?” she said.