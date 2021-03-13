| 4°C Dublin

State plans to fight claims for redress by survivors of mother and baby homes

Correspondence shows State plans to argue survivors’ claims fall outside the statute of limitations

Tribute: Baby’s socks at the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Getty

The State is planning to fight legal claims being taken by survivors of mother and baby homes, the Irish Independent has learned.

Several lawsuits have been lodged in the wake of a Commission of Investigation report, which detailed alarmingly high child mortality rates and the infliction of emotional abuse on mothers.

Despite the damning findings, correspondence from the State Claims Agency (SCA) indicates it plans to fight the cases by arguing they fall outside the statute of limitations.

