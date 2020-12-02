State pension could be paid on a sliding scale in bid to save money, investment firm advises

People nearing retirement should be incentivised to defer taking their State pension, a leading investment firm has advocated.

Royal London says people should be able to access the State pension at 66, but those who defer taking it should get a larger amount.

It comes as the Fiscal Council warned that the cost of pensions and healthcare for the elderly is likely to cost the exchequer an additional €850m a year from 2021 onwards.

Deferring retirement by four years would add €50 a week to the State pension, calculations by pensions and investment firm Royal London show.

It says its proposal is a zero-cost, logical suggestion directed at the review being undertaken by the Pensions Commission.

The Government has charged the Pensions Commission with reporting by the end of next June on the qualifying age for the State pension. The State pension age was due to rise to 67 in January, but it is being kept at 66 pending the completion of the commission’s work.

Royal London says people should be able to access the State pension from the age of 60, but doing so should reduce the weekly amount paid by €40.

It said that the one-size-fits-all approach is no longer appropriate and is not in the best interests of Irish retirees.

An executive with the company, Mark Reilly, said: “The normal retirement age of workers has become increasingly varied over the years and now depends on a wide variety of factors, such as the industry a person works in, their health, their family and financial situation, their appetite for work – and a host of other personal influences.”

Mr Reilly said there are some people who would prefer to retire early, even if that meant they would receive a lower pension.

Others would much rather stay in the workforce for longer and defer their pension benefits. Under Royal London’s proposal, this would result in a higher pension when they access it.

It said it hopes the Government w ill consider applying a sliding scale of pension payment, depending on retirement age, which would ensure fairness across the board.

This would mean that everyone would receive approximately the same amount of State pension over the lifetime of their retirement.

“If you opt to wait and take your pension at 70, then you’ll be looking at an increase of about €50 a week. But if you choose to take your benefits at 60, your weekly income will be reduced by about €40,” Mr Reilly said.

The Fiscal Council estimates that the additional cost of providing pensions to new pensioners, made up of public sector and social welfare recipients, will be €370m a year between 2021 and 2025.

The cost of providing healthcare to an ageing population will be €484m a year, the Fiscal Council said.

Irish Independent