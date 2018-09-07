State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy to retire from role

Dr Cassidy joined Office as Deputy State Pathologist in January 1998, and succeeded Dr John Harbison as State Pathologist in January 2004.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan today thanked Dr Cassidy for her years of service.

“The Office of the State Pathologist is a vital part of the criminal justice system. The expertise of its scientists has helped resolve many crimes and bring perpetrators to justice and in doing this work it has been expertly led by Prof. Marie Cassidy,” he said.

“I would like to thank Marie for her valuable service to the Irish people. I know that she will be greatly missed not just by her colleagues in the Office of the State Pathologist, but by all those who work with her in the criminal justice system. I wish Marie a long and happy retirement.”

The Minister also took the opportunity to thank the Deputy State Pathologists, Dr. Michael Curtis and Dr. Linda Mulligan, and the Assistant State Pathologist, Dr. Margo Bolster, for their ongoing work.

Online Editors